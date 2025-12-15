British-Pakistani influencer and online trader Zaraq Nazir has confirmed that he will return to Pakistan to take part in an illegal gambling inquiry.

Nazir has confirmed that he will travel to Pakistan to take part in the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) inquiry into alleged illegal online gambling and betting applications. This comes on the heels of fellow TikTokers Rajab Butt and Nadeem Mubarak being granted interim bail today (December 15), after being named in the same first information report (FIR).

Butt and Mubarak were both arrested by British authorities as part of an investigation, while Nazir was present. The pair’s phones were seized and the investigation ultimately impacted Butt’s immigration status.

Nazir, alongside the other two, is accused of using his online reach to encourage people to invest in specific trading, gambling and betting apps for personal gain. It’s claimed by investigators that they pooled their reach across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to mislead audiences into believing these were profitable opportunities.

Why is Zaraq Nazir taking part now?

Speaking to Geo News, Nazir maintained his innocence, saying: “I was present when Nadeem Naniwala and Rajab Butt were arrested. Their phones were switched off for nearly 48 hours. Rajab Butt’s issue started from that arrest, when police began reviewing his visitor status, which eventually led to its revocation. The arrests were made following several complaints, including requests from Pakistani authorities.

“I will return to Pakistan on Monday. I was planning to travel with Nadeem and Rajab, but they left the UK without informing me or taking me into confidence. I only learned about their departure when I saw the news on Geo News social media pages.

“I have never used any gambling app at any time. I am not involved in promoting any illegal activity. A false FIR has been filed against me. The NCCIA has made a case against me because I revealed two expensive cars with Rajab Butt in London and handed out cash to people on the street during my visits to Lahore and Sialkot.”

He went on to state that he didn’t take part in the inquiry earlier for fear of blackmail and torture, citing the treatment of YouTuber Ducky Bhai as part of a similar case.

“Look at what happened to Ducky Bhai,” he said. “He was arrested in the same case, treated badly, blackmailed, and had money taken from him. He was only released due to the help provided by military leadership. Thank God he spoke openly about his ordeal.

“Nadeem, Rajab, and I planned to return once our confidence was restored after seeing that institutions protected Ducky Bhai. I am returning now because I have full faith in our institutions.”

Nazir is expected to arrive in Pakistan on December 15 to join the inquiry.

Featured image: Zaraq Nazir on Instagram