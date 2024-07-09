Languagesx
BONK Price Rally During Meme Coin Crash – Next Big Solana Meme Coin?

While many meme coins are currently facing downturns, BONK stands tall with an impressive 11% increase, outperforming most cryptos on the Solana ecosystem.

Bonk’s strong performance makes it a potential investment in the meme coin space, even during the broader bear market.

Let’s explore the factors behind the BONK token’s recovery to understand its current performance and also examine why this new AI meme coin called WienerAI is experiencing bullish growth.

BONK price prediction

Bonk (BONK) is down 24% in the hourly timeframe, but it has surged 11% in the past 24 hours. Over the past week, the token is down 2%, suggesting it may recover recent losses.

This resilience is impressive during a market downturn where popular coins like DOGE, PEPE, and WIF have seen declines of 14% to 34%. Bonk stands out not just as a meme coin but as a token with significant utility.

With over 12,000 holders and availability on 129 platforms across 11 different chains, Bonk is well-integrated into the blockchain community. This approach aims to elevate Bonk beyond its meme origins into a versatile utility token.

Accessibility is key to Bonk’s success. It is listed on more than 40 decentralized and centralized exchanges, including Binance, Kraken, and Coinbase, ensuring wide availability for investors and enthusiasts.

A strong community engagement strategy is one of Bonk’s strengths. With over 323,000 followers on X, Bonk is a prominent figure in the meme coin space.

The token supports community initiatives like the Bonk Art Masters Grant Programs and collaborates with influential groups like the Solana Foundation, enhancing visibility and fostering loyalty.

From a technical perspective, Bonk shows promising indicators. Technical reports suggest bullish sentiments with various buy signals. With a market capitalization around $1.79 billion and a current trading volume of $518 million, BONK shows resilience amidst market fluctuations.

BONK Price Graph

Despite being down only 11% over the past month, it has outperformed other meme coins with more drastic declines. This strong market cap places Bonk among the top 45 coins on CoinMarketCap. Looking ahead, Bonk seems poised for further growth.

Despite recent market fluctuations, its resilience and strategic initiatives suggest potential for future gains. As Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies navigate uncertain markets, Bonk’s trajectory could align with broader recoveries, potentially reaching new all-time highs.

WienerAI (WAI) – Next crypto to dominate the meme coin market in 2024

WienerAI, a new meme coin set to debut on exchanges next month, shows potential to surpass Bonk, dogwifhat, and other leading meme coins. Already, WienerAI has raised $7.2 million through presale phase of its $WAI token, positioning itself for one of the year’s biggest token launches.

Investors and traders can currently participate in WienerAI’s presale at a discounted rate of just $0.000726 per token, payable in ETH, BNB, USDT, or credit/debit cards. Alternatively, potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

Moreover, early $WAI token holders can stake their tokens for a limited time to earn attractive rewards of up to 156% APY. During its presale, WienerAI (WAI) garnered significant interest with the announcement of its upcoming trading bot.

Unlike typical bots where users set parameters and let it run, WienerAI’s solution aims to be a comprehensive trading companion. This new trading companion is designed to be exceptionally user-friendly, with its interface resembling ChatGPT, as shown in screenshots shared on X, branded with WienerAI’s identity.

If it performs as promised, this could revolutionize trading for both new and experienced investors by predicting potential gains in cryptocurrencies before they happen.

While the crypto market can be unpredictable, external events can trigger volatility. Positive news affecting major coins, for instance, could spark a bull run amid a bearish trend and vice versa.

In less volatile times, the bot’s ability to instantly recommend which cryptos to buy and sell could prove invaluable to traders, offering real-time decision-making capabilities directly through the bot itself.

Before you dive into exploring this prediction trading bot, you can discover more about WienerAI’s future potential by checking out our $WAI price predictions.

WienerAI plans to introduce additional functionalities, including a fee-free swap and decentralized exchange analysis to optimize trading outcomes. These tools are poised to establish WienerAI as the preferred platform for traders seeking a competitive advantage.

Given these offerings, WienerAI’s ICO has emerged as one of the best crypto presales of the year. Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

