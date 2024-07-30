BOME Bullish Predictions and a New Layer 2 Meme Coin Poised to Explode in 2024

Book of Meme (BOME) is one of the top meme coin gainers today, with an 8.42% increase in the past 24 hours and nearly 30% over the past week.

In this article, we’ll examine the coin’s current chart and technical aspects, evaluate its market cap, and offer some bullish predictions.

We’ll also outline three price targets for anyone considering buying and holding BOME over the next 6 to 12 months.

Additionally, we’ll explore another promising investment opportunity: Pepe Unchained, one of the top crypto presales right now, which could deliver high returns in the coming months.

BOME price prediction

As of the latest update, BOME’s market cap stands at $764 million, securing its position as the 87th largest cryptocurrency. Being in the top 100 is a strong bullish indicator.

The coin’s recent aggressive launch strategy, involving significant marketing pushes from centralized exchanges and airdrops, has generated substantial buzz and enhanced its visibility.

BOME has reached an all-time high of approximately $0.02805. To assess its current trajectory, technical analysis reveals an uptrend that began around July 5th, following a low of just over $0.005.

This uptrend is characterized by consistent higher highs and higher lows, with the most recent higher low positioned near $0.0076. Maintaining price levels above this point is crucial for preserving the bullish momentum.

While this indicates a positive short-term trend, a broader bullish outlook hinges on surpassing the $0.015 mark. The 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level, which coincides with the recent lower high, serves as a critical resistance point. Successfully breaking above this level would strongly confirm a bullish trend for BOME.

Given the recent 20% surge, a pullback to the .786 Fibonacci retracement zone is anticipated. This potential correction offers a buying opportunity for swing traders, as parabolic price movements often correct before resuming upward trends.

Investors should avoid leveraged positions due to the inherent volatility of meme coins. Regarding price targets, the first bullish objective is $0.015, which would solidify the overall uptrend. The second target aligns with the previous all-time high at $0.028.

A more ambitious third target of $0.07 is projected for the next 6-12 months, potentially yielding a 6.9x return on investment based on a purchase near the .786 Fibonacci level. While higher valuations are possible, a $4-5 billion market cap seems achievable.

Frog-themed altcoin with potential for high returns

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) builds on the success of BOME, offering more than just meme value. The L2 project aims to create a top-tier environment for developing ETH-based meme coins, featuring minimal transaction fees, fast transaction speeds, and a dedicated block explorer.

The project has already raised over $6.3 million in its presale, highlighting strong interest from investors. The current presale price is $0.0087693, with the next price increase just a day away. Investors are encouraged to act quickly to secure tokens at the current price.

Chain after chain is broken! 🐸⛓️ Pepe has raised $6M! The revolution continues! pic.twitter.com/555bPCkWdE — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 28, 2024

Pepe Unchained isn’t just another meme coin. While it features the popular Pepe the Frog theme, it also includes advanced technology. The developers are building a dedicated Layer-2 blockchain on top of Ethereum, specifically designed for meme coins.

Imagine Ethereum as a crowded highway; Pepe Unchained acts as an express lane, reducing congestion and speeding up transactions for meme coin users. This setup offers lower fees and a smoother trading experience.

For example, if you want to trade DOGE for $PEPU, you can use the Pepe Unchained network to avoid high gas fees and complete the transaction quickly and cheaply. According to Pepe Unchained’s whitepaper, this Layer-2 network will be 100x faster than Ethereum.

This bold claim has excited investors, as reflected in the presale numbers. The project also offers a “double staking” feature, allowing investors to stake their $PEPU tokens for rewards estimated at 302% per year.

Pepe Unchained will distribute just over 608.82 $PEPU tokens per Ethereum block over two years, rewarding both short-term stakers and long-term hodlers. The project’s smart contract has been fully audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, with no critical issues found.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

