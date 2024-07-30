Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home BOME Bullish Predictions and a New Layer 2 Meme Coin Poised to Explode in 2024

BOME Bullish Predictions and a New Layer 2 Meme Coin Poised to Explode in 2024

BOME Bullish Predictions and a New Meme Coin with Layer 2 Blockchain

Book of Meme (BOME) is one of the top meme coin gainers today, with an 8.42% increase in the past 24 hours and nearly 30% over the past week.

In this article, we’ll examine the coin’s current chart and technical aspects, evaluate its market cap, and offer some bullish predictions.

We’ll also outline three price targets for anyone considering buying and holding BOME over the next 6 to 12 months.

Additionally, we’ll explore another promising investment opportunity: Pepe Unchained, one of the top crypto presales right now, which could deliver high returns in the coming months.

BOME price prediction

As of the latest update, BOME’s market cap stands at $764 million, securing its position as the 87th largest cryptocurrency. Being in the top 100 is a strong bullish indicator.

The coin’s recent aggressive launch strategy, involving significant marketing pushes from centralized exchanges and airdrops, has generated substantial buzz and enhanced its visibility.

BOME has reached an all-time high of approximately $0.02805. To assess its current trajectory, technical analysis reveals an uptrend that began around July 5th, following a low of just over $0.005.

This uptrend is characterized by consistent higher highs and higher lows, with the most recent higher low positioned near $0.0076. Maintaining price levels above this point is crucial for preserving the bullish momentum.

While this indicates a positive short-term trend, a broader bullish outlook hinges on surpassing the $0.015 mark. The 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level, which coincides with the recent lower high, serves as a critical resistance point. Successfully breaking above this level would strongly confirm a bullish trend for BOME.

BOME Price Graph

Given the recent 20% surge, a pullback to the .786 Fibonacci retracement zone is anticipated. This potential correction offers a buying opportunity for swing traders, as parabolic price movements often correct before resuming upward trends.

Investors should avoid leveraged positions due to the inherent volatility of meme coins. Regarding price targets, the first bullish objective is $0.015, which would solidify the overall uptrend. The second target aligns with the previous all-time high at $0.028.

A more ambitious third target of $0.07 is projected for the next 6-12 months, potentially yielding a 6.9x return on investment based on a purchase near the .786 Fibonacci level. While higher valuations are possible, a $4-5 billion market cap seems achievable.

Frog-themed altcoin with potential for high returns

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) builds on the success of BOME, offering more than just meme value. The L2 project aims to create a top-tier environment for developing ETH-based meme coins, featuring minimal transaction fees, fast transaction speeds, and a dedicated block explorer.

The project has already raised over $6.3 million in its presale, highlighting strong interest from investors. The current presale price is $0.0087693, with the next price increase just a day away. Investors are encouraged to act quickly to secure tokens at the current price.

Pepe Unchained isn’t just another meme coin. While it features the popular Pepe the Frog theme, it also includes advanced technology. The developers are building a dedicated Layer-2 blockchain on top of Ethereum, specifically designed for meme coins.

Imagine Ethereum as a crowded highway; Pepe Unchained acts as an express lane, reducing congestion and speeding up transactions for meme coin users. This setup offers lower fees and a smoother trading experience.

For example, if you want to trade DOGE for $PEPU, you can use the Pepe Unchained network to avoid high gas fees and complete the transaction quickly and cheaply. According to Pepe Unchained’s whitepaper, this Layer-2 network will be 100x faster than Ethereum.

This bold claim has excited investors, as reflected in the presale numbers. The project also offers a “double staking” feature, allowing investors to stake their $PEPU tokens for rewards estimated at 302% per year.

Pepe Unchained will distribute just over 608.82 $PEPU tokens per Ethereum block over two years, rewarding both short-term stakers and long-term hodlers. The project’s smart contract has been fully audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, with no critical issues found.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

How Learning Crypto with 99Bitcoins Can Be Rewarding - Last Chance to Buy
How Learning Crypto with 99Bitcoins Can Be Rewarding – Last Chance to Buy
Alvin Hemedez
Russian Parliament building at dusk, cryptocurrency symbols floating above
Russia eyes crypto legalization amid sanctions pressure
Radek Zielinski
BOME Bullish Predictions and a New Meme Coin with Layer 2 Blockchain
BOME Bullish Predictions and a New Layer 2 Meme Coin Poised to Explode in 2024
Alvin Hemedez
Top 4 Meme Coins to Watch in the Upcoming Bull Market
Top 4 Meme Coins to Watch in the Upcoming Bull Market
Alvin Hemedez
A glowing gold Bitcoin symbol rising against a backdrop of skyscrapers and stock market graphs
Bitcoin approaches $70,000 in six-week high amid Trump support
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

How Learning Crypto with 99Bitcoins Can Be Rewarding - Last Chance to Buy
Cryptocurrency

How Learning Crypto with 99Bitcoins Can Be Rewarding - Last Chance to Buy
Alvin Hemedez36 mins

Having raised $2.5 million in its token presale, 99Bitcoins is poised to revolutionize cryptocurrency investing. Designed as a user-friendly platform to simplify complex market dynamics, 99Bitcoins is now in its...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.