Betting odds revealed for Great British Bake Off season 16. A group of twelve people wearing aprons pose together in a brightly decorated room with bunting and plants. They are smiling around a table with a large decorative cake at the center.

Betting odds have been revealed for the Great British Bake Off season 16, as the new cast of bakers is revealed.

The cast of bakers hoping to win the fabled cake stand in season 16 of the Great British Bake Off has been revealed. 12 amateur bakers from across the UK will be competing in the upcoming series, kicking off on September 2, 2025.

There’s already an early favourite to win according to odds from BetIdeas, with 32-year-old Nataliia from Yorkshire opening up as the 5/1 (16% chance) market leader to win the 16th season of the show. Coming in on her heels, Essex-based bridal designer Pui Man was rated with 7/1 odds, placing her with a 13% chance of winning before the first episode.

Nataliia moved to the UK just four years ago from Ukraine and has been baking since a young age, while Pui Man rediscovered her love for baking during lockdown. Jasmine, Jessika, and Tom are also among the front runners to win the top prize, all in with a chance of 10% at the moment.

“The cast for Series 16 has been released for The Great British Bake Off, and our traders have placed Nataliia as an early 5/1 favourite before the series has even started,” said BetIdeas spokesman, Shane Orton. “The Ukrainian-born 32-year-old is promising to bring desserts from her homeland with a British twist on them.”

“Pui Man is next in the market at 7/1. She has a background of helping her community with distributing surplus food, and she reignited her passion for baking during lockdown. With a few years of baking experience, she seems to be one of the more likely candidates for the show.”

The Great British Bake Off season 16 winner odds

We’ve broken down the Series 16 winner odds for each baker below:

  • Nataliia 5/1
  • Pui Man 7/1
  • Jasmine 9/1
  • Jessika 9/1
  • Tom 9/1
  • Aaron 10/1
  • Iain 10/1
  • Lesley 10/1
  • Hassan 12/1
  • Nadia 12/1
  • Toby 12/1
  • Leighton 14/1

Odds are also already in for the second half of the 2025 Formula 1 season, which will kick off even sooner than the Great British Bake Off this weekend.

Featured image: Channel 4 / Love Productions

