Betsson secures key certifications in Italy

The online gambling company Betsson has reinforced its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices by gaining new international certifications for its operators in Italy.

The brand operates in over 25 markets and produces casino, poker, bingo, sports betting, and scratch cards websites. Betsson is the Group’s global flagship brand, with the Group having several brands like Betsafe, Nordicbest, Starcasino, and more.

In a recent move, the company has gained three ISO certifications and two independent assessments in Italy. These were awarded to Azzurri Ltd, which is the Group’s locally licensed entity.

“These certifications reflect our Group-wide commitment to operating responsibly, ethically and sustainably.” – Corinne Valletta, Betsson Group General Counsel

In a press release sharing the news, the company explained how this strengthens “its commitment to quality, sustainability and responsible business practices.”

What certifications has Betsson gained in Italy?

The following standards were awarded:

“– ISO 9001 – Quality Management: Recognises effective quality management systems that consistently deliver services meeting customer and regulatory requirements.

“– ISO 14001 – Environmental Management: Focuses on reducing environmental impact through responsible resource use and environmental stewardship.

“– ISO 26000 – Social Responsibility: Reflects a commitment to ethical behaviour, transparency and contributing to sustainable development.

“– ISO 30415 – Human Capital: Diversity and Inclusion: Validates inclusive workplace practices that respect human rights and promote equal opportunities.

“– ISO 50001 – Energy Management:

Acknowledges systematic efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce consumption across operations.”

“These certifications reflect our Group-wide commitment to operating responsibly, ethically and sustainably,” said Corinne Valletta, General Counsel at Betsson Group.

“While the audit was conducted for our Italian operations, the values underpinning these standards – from quality and environmental care to diversity and social responsibility – are deeply embedded across Betsson Group.”

Betsson sees growth in Latin America in 2025

The new certifications come in the same week the company announced its interim report for January to June 2025, with group revenue having seen an organic increase of 16%. The increase was said to have been largely driven by continued strong growth in Latin America, where revenue increased by 35% and reached new record levels. Peru and Argentina are the main drivers.

Casino revenue is on the up too, as this has increased by 11% and sportsbook revenue by 15%.

Featured Image: Credit to Betsson press release