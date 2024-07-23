Languagesx
Best Multi-Chain Altcoin for High Returns in the Next Bull Run

Even with some challenges, the bullish market provides great opportunities for investors, especially with new presales like Base Dawgz, which can offer potentially high returns.

The cryptocurrency market is seeing a bullish surge, driven by optimism around several potential catalysts discussed in a recent X thread. While most of these catalysts seem promising, Germany’s Bitcoin sale is already done, and the upcoming Mt. Gox repayments might cause market volatility.

However, navigating the cryptocurrency market takes more than spotting bullish trends. Investing often goes against our natural tendency to buy high out of excitement and sell low out of fear. This emotional rollercoaster can lead to big losses.

To succeed in cryptocurrency investing, it’s crucial to overcome these emotional biases and maintain a disciplined approach. By understanding market dynamics and making rational decisions, investors can benefit from the current bullish trend.

One of the best crypto presales that has caught investors’ attention is Base Dawgz.

Base Dawgz presale soars past $2.6 million

Base Dawgz is making headlines with its presale, becoming one of the hottest projects of July 2024. The project has already raised over $2.6 million.

Investors can currently buy $DAWGZ for $0.006725 per token, and with only 6 days left until the next price increase, many are eager to get in early. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

Base Dawgz Now Raises $2.6 Million

Base Dawgz aims to become the next big meme coin on the Base blockchain, and it has compelling reasons to back this ambition. Unlike many other tokens limited to a single blockchain, Base Dawgz plans to integrate across multiple blockchains.

The project initially launched on Base, but with its unique “Wormhole and Portal Bridge” technology, it can also be traded on Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche.

This multi-chain approach gives $DAWGZ holders great benefits. They can access more exchanges, enjoy higher liquidity, and explore more DeFi opportunities. It’s like having a ticket to every event in the crypto world.

Some investors worried about security at first, but these concerns disappeared after Base Dawgz passed a thorough SolidProof audit with excellent results. If you’re interested in the best meme coins, check out our guide.

Base Dawgz – Staking rewards and Refer-to-Earn could drive token success

Base Dawgz not only focuses on its primary utility but also demonstrates dedication to its community by rewarding early supporters and investors. The project has set aside 1.69 billion $DAWGZ tokens, representing 20% of the total 8.4 billion, specifically for staking rewards.

In a promising development for $DAWGZ, investors can expect hourly distributions totaling 192,000 $DAWGZ tokens over a year. This setup enables them to continuously grow their holdings and maximize potential gains every hour.

Distribution for those who have purchased and staked their tokens will start 24 hours after staking begins, ensuring that all investors have an equal chance to lock in their tokens and receive rewards. Presale buyers will also receive retroactive rewards soon.

Notably, over 144 million $DAWGZ tokens have been staked on the platform. Early buyers now enjoy an annual percentage yield (APY) of over 1,173%. However, this rate will drop as more investors join the staking pool.

In the ever-evolving meme coin space, Base Dawgz addresses the challenge of maintaining relevance with its Refer-to-Earn model. Members can earn points by sharing memes and posts about Base Dawgz on social media, which they can then exchange for more $DAWGZ tokens.

This Refer-to-Earn approach motivates the Base Dawgz community to actively discuss and promote the coin, creating a self-sustaining interest loop. This strategy significantly contributed to the rapid growth of Base Dawgz’s presale.

When someone uses a referral link to participate in the Base Dawgz presale and buys $DAWGZ tokens, the original referrer earns 10% of the purchased amount in USDT. This tactic has helped Base Dawgz gain thousands of followers on X (formerly Twitter) and reach new presale milestones.

Base Dawgz uniquely attracts both retail and expert interest. With its social media presence expanding and predictions of high growth, Base Dawgz is poised for a significant DEX launch.

To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

