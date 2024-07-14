Languagesx
Best Meme Coins to Buy Now with Potential for 100x Returns

Best Meme Coins to Buy Now with Potential for 100x Returns

Best Meme Coins to Buy Now with Potential 100x Returns

Investors widely regard meme coins as one of the fastest-growing cryptos of 2024, making them a popular investment option.

Here are some of the best meme coins to consider buying right now, based on current trends and potential for growth.

Brett Based (BRETT)

Brett is a meme coin inspired by Matt Furie’s comic series “Boy’s Club,” which also introduced the iconic Pepe the Frog character. According to the coin’s official website, Brett is depicted as Pepe’s “best friend,” characterized as a dancer and video game enthusiast.

Despite facing significant FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt), including rumors of supply control by a select few, the controversy has subsided, especially following a recent spectacle on Twitter. However, it remains a risky investment.

Currently, Brett has dropped by 3% in the past week. While there is little evidence of insider control, it remains a consideration. This coin represents a significant project on the Base Chain, boasting a market cap of $1 billion. After a substantial rally, it has seen a 18% decrease this month, a 3% drop this week, and a 4% increase today.

For those interested, dollar-cost averaging may be advisable. Based on Pepe and his best friend, Brett has garnered a strong community with 103,000 X followers and various activities, including a podcast.

Situated on Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 network, Brett has emerged as a prominent player among meme coins, attracting substantial trading volume and investor interest.

Floki (FLOKI)

The Floki Inu community, known as the Floki Vikings, drives this meme coin. Floki Inu, inspired by Shiba Inu, aims to give more power to regular people in the crypto world, stepping away from traditional financial institutions.

The Floki ecosystem is diverse, featuring Valhalla, a blockchain combat game that rewards players with Floki tokens, and Floki Places, a marketplace for merchandise and NFTs where Floki tokens are accepted. Floki University also offers educational resources on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

DeFi partnerships like Chainlink enhance Floki Inu’s value and future potential by increasing demand and expanding its utility. Achieving its all-time high of $0.0003462 on June 5, 2024, Floki Inu, with a market cap of $1.4 billion, gained prominence during the last bull run.

While currently down almost 30% this month, it offers a potential 2x return if it rebounds. Some experts predict a bull run could push FLOKI’s price to $0.00039, especially with the listing of an Ethereum ETF.

Turbo (TURBO)

TURBO is a meme token created through a unique collaboration between Rhett “Dashwood” Mankind and Chat GPT-4. The project began with a modest budget of under $69 but has grown into an initiative with a market cap now exceeding a million dollars.

Rhett confirmed that Chat GPT-4 named the project, designed the mascot TurboToad, created the logo, and developed the smart contract code. Turbo’s distinct identity derives from GPT-4’s technical expertise and Mankind’s innovative vision.

Despite the saturated meme coin market, the token has garnered strong community support, leading to impressive growth since its inception. Currently trading at $0.0035, TURBO has shown a gain of over 1.31% in the last 24 hours.

Turbo Price Graph

Over the past week and year, Turbo has seen substantial increases of 53% and an astounding 2,400%, respectively. Although down nearly 30% this month, TURBO’s lower market cap of $226 million suggests it holds potential. With widespread interest, there are opportunities for profit in the future.

If you’re seeking other investment opportunities like the top initial coin offerings (ICOs) of 2024, explore our detailed guide featuring the most promising choices.

Daddy Tate (DADDY)

Daddy Tate, a meme coin inspired by internet personality Andrew Tate, has rapidly gained prominence in the cryptocurrency sphere since its launch on the Solana blockchain just 35 days ago.

Initially capturing attention, the project faced a pivotal moment when its community assumed control on June 13 following the developer’s abandonment. Andrew Tate himself has publicly endorsed the token, significantly increasing his holdings since June 11.

This endorsement coincided with Daddy Tate’s integration onto Travala, a booking platform renowned for accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum for reservations at over 2.2 million hotels worldwide.

Despite Andrew Tate’s confirmation of the partnership with Travala, the token experienced an 8% decline to $0.1453 according to CoinMarketCap, with its market capitalization falling sharply to $72 million from its peak of $0.2849 on June 28.

Despite fluctuations, Daddy Tate holders remain optimistic about the project’s growth. In a surprising development, Andrew and Tristan Tate successfully appealed to leave Romania and now can travel across Europe.

This newfound freedom allows Tate to engage in more public activities, potentially increasing the visibility of the Daddy Tate project. A white paper release is expected soon, which could impact the project’s future. Despite the controversies, Andrew Tate’s marketing skills make this project worth considering.

Related

Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Best Meme Coins to Buy Now with Potential 100x Returns
Best Meme Coins to Buy Now with Potential for 100x Returns
Best Meme Coins to Buy Now with Potential 100x Returns
Best Meme Coins to Buy Now with Potential for 100x Returns
