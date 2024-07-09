Best Dog Coins to Buy Now – Is Base Dawgz the Next to Explode?

Dog-themed meme coins are the best altcoins during this bear market, but which one should you buy for a chance at 20x returns?

Let’s talk about whether it’s the right time to invest in the crypto market. For those who have been hesitant, watching the market rise and fall over the past few weeks, this analysis should help.

The crypto market has been volatile lately, with Bitcoin moving sideways since March. It reached a high of $73,800, and if it breaks above this level, prices could soar to $80,000 or even $100,000.

This big movement is expected around September when the Federal Reserve in the U.S. might reduce interest rates. High interest rates make holding USD attractive, but a reduction will likely push money into the crypto market, leading to big gains.

Even with the market’s ups and downs, there are still great opportunities. Bitcoin’s price is moving between $60,000 and $71,000, and it’s currently at the lower end of this range, making it a good time to buy. But what should you invest in?

Dog-themed meme coins are currently very popular. Dogecoin, with a market cap of $15 billion, has been the star of this market. If you could go back in time and buy Dogecoin at its start, you’d have made big profits by now.

There are still chances to invest in newer coins. For example, DOG GO TO THE MOON launched in April and reached a $500 million market cap in less than a month and a half. However, the initial surge of DOG GO TO THE MOON might be over.

The next dog-themed meme coin expected to explode is Base Dawgz (DAWGZ).

Multi-chain meme coin raises $2.4 million now

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) is a new dog-themed meme coin in its pre-sale phase. It has raised $2.4 million from an initial $300,000 in just over a month, showing strong interest and growth potential.

You have six days before the next price increase, with one $DAWGZ currently priced at $0.0061. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

The multi-chain feature is Base Dawgz’s biggest strength. It isn’t just another cryptocurrency; it will run on five chains at the same time.

Base Dawgz will be available on Base, Ethereum, BSC, Solana, and Avalanche, giving you the flexibility to buy on your preferred chain. Designed for those who seek adventure and innovation, Base Dawgz promises a unique multi-chain experience.

Bitcoin.com News X account announced that Base Dawgz is currently in presale. It will operate on Coinbase’s base chain and trade on $ETH, $SOL, BSC, and AVAX.

For peace of mind, the Base Dawgz smart contract has passed a full audit by Solid Proof, confirming there are no issues in its code. Stay updated with the latest news and developments by joining the Base Dawgz community on X and Telegram.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)- Staking and referral features

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ), a popular meme coin that started its presale a few weeks ago, teased on X recently about upcoming major news.

The announcement came the next day, on July 4, revealing the new staking system. Staking became available to all $DAWGZ holders immediately upon token purchase, allowing even early buyers to participate.

On its website, the project explained that staking requires $DAWGZ holders to lock their tokens into a smart contract for a fixed period. In return, they receive additional $DAWGZ tokens at a variable rate over time. Notably, staking was launched on Ethereum’s network, operating on ETH’s Layer 1 blockchain rather than Base’s own L2 chain.

In a positive move for $DAWGZ, investors can expect hourly distributions totaling 192,000 $DAWGZ tokens over the next year. This schedule allows for continuous compounding of holdings, maximizing potential gains each hour.

Distribution begins 24 hours after staking starts, ensuring all investors have an equal chance to lock in tokens and earn rewards. Retroactive rewards for presale buyers will be available soon.

Earlier, the project introduced a Refer-and-Earn feature, where community members can earn commissions by promoting the project on social media. This feature incentivizes holders to help grow the community.

This feature is now active, and you can generate a referral code on the project’s website by clicking the “refer and earn” button. If you successfully refer someone, you’ll get 10% of their presale investment in USDT after the IEO ends.

With a variety of unique utilities and functionalities, alongside a strategic launch on Base, Base Dawgz is well-positioned for success. To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

Related