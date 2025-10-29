Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home ASA rules William Hill misled customers with incorrect marble race promotion

ASA rules William Hill misled customers with incorrect marble race promotion

William Hill betting shop. ASA upholds complaint against William Hill after misleading in-app Marble Race promo showed incorrect staking requirement and breached CAP rules. William Hill betting shop

The United Kingdom’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has agreed with a complaint about WHG (International) Ltd, which operates as William Hill Online, after an in-app promotion for the game Marble Race Live was ruled misleading.

The ad appeared in the William Hill mobile app on May 27, 2025. It featured the headline claim “Enjoy £40 on us! When you opt in and stake £20.” In the small print below, it revealed the real requirement: “Min. £40 stake on Marble Race Live.”

A customer challenged the ad after finding out that a £40 minimum stake was actually required, even though the headline made it sound like staking £20 was enough to qualify.

ASA upholds William Hill ads complaint

William Hill admitted that the headline was wrong. The company said the person who complained had seen a banner in the mobile app that showed the incorrect wording: “Enjoy £40 on us! When you opt in and stake £20.” The operator explained that this clashed with the actual terms of the promotion and happened because someone manually edited the ad while resizing it. A typo accidentally changed the staking requirement from £40 to £20.

The company said only one version of the ad was affected and it was shown to a targeted group of up to 3,057 customers during a short promotional period between 17 and 19 May 2025. They added that anyone who clicked into the offer would have seen the correct full terms and conditions before opting in. William Hill argued that this reduced the chance of any real harm to consumers, and said it had reviewed its internal processes to stop similar mistakes happening again.

The ASA upheld the complaint. It said consumers would interpret the headline claim “Enjoy £40 on us! When you opt in and stake £20” to mean that staking £20 qualifies them for the offer. The body said the real requirement was £40 and that the small print saying “Min. £40 stake on Marble Race Live” contradicted the main claim instead of clarifying it.

The ruling explained that adding a higher qualifying stake in the small print made the ad likely to mislead. The ASA stated: “Because the ad suggested that a stake over £20 was eligible for the offer, when that was not the case, we concluded that the ad was misleading.”

The regulator found that the promotion broke CAP Code rules 3.1 on misleading advertising and 3.9 on qualification.

The ASA said the ad “must not appear in the form complained of” and told William Hill to make sure that future promotional claims do not contradict the terms and conditions that apply to them. Last month, the ASA ruled that William Hill breached consumer protection regulations with another promotion.

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC BY 2.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Caesars Entertainment’s third-quarter report posts Las Vegas losses. Caesars Entertainment logo featuring a Roman profile icon and the company name, placed over a blurred Las Vegas Strip background with bright lights.
Caesars Entertainment’s third-quarter report posts Las Vegas losses
Suswati Basu
BCG chief Grannie Hurst addresses the Treasury Select Committee. BGC chief says those at risk of gambling harm are a small minority
BGC boss Hurst downplays gambling harm, calling at-risk individuals a small minority
Suswati Basu
Experts warn prediction markets raise match fixing risks amid NBA sports betting scandal. A person uses a laptop displaying charts and graphs related to sports betting data, with tennis and soccer equipment placed on grass in the background.
Experts warn prediction markets raise match fixing risks amid NBA sports betting scandal
Suswati Basu
Federal Judge Sends Kalshi Vs. Massachusetts Case Back To State Court. The front facade of the U.S. Supreme Court building at sunset, showing its grand marble staircase, tall Corinthian columns, and detailed pediment sculptures. Sunlight streams in from the right side, casting a warm glow across the scene, with trees framing the image on both sides.
Federal judge returns Massachusetts vs Kalshi case to state court for final resolution
Suswati Basu
Polymarket plans US comeback with sports-focused betting platform launch. Polymarket logo and name displayed over a blurred U.S. flag featuring stars and red-and-white stripes.
Polymarket plans US comeback with sports-focused betting platform launch
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Caesars Entertainment’s third-quarter report posts Las Vegas losses. Caesars Entertainment logo featuring a Roman profile icon and the company name, placed over a blurred Las Vegas Strip background with bright lights.
Gambling

Caesars Entertainment’s third-quarter report posts Las Vegas losses
Suswati Basu9 minutes

Caesars Entertainment (Caesars) posted the news of its third-quarter report, which was less than buoyant, detailing a growing gap in Las Vegas revenue. The casino and leisure brand reported a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software