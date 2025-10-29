ASA rules William Hill misled customers with incorrect marble race promotion

The United Kingdom’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has agreed with a complaint about WHG (International) Ltd, which operates as William Hill Online, after an in-app promotion for the game Marble Race Live was ruled misleading.

The ad appeared in the William Hill mobile app on May 27, 2025. It featured the headline claim “Enjoy £40 on us! When you opt in and stake £20.” In the small print below, it revealed the real requirement: “Min. £40 stake on Marble Race Live.”

A customer challenged the ad after finding out that a £40 minimum stake was actually required, even though the headline made it sound like staking £20 was enough to qualify.

ASA upholds William Hill ads complaint

William Hill admitted that the headline was wrong. The company said the person who complained had seen a banner in the mobile app that showed the incorrect wording: “Enjoy £40 on us! When you opt in and stake £20.” The operator explained that this clashed with the actual terms of the promotion and happened because someone manually edited the ad while resizing it. A typo accidentally changed the staking requirement from £40 to £20.

The company said only one version of the ad was affected and it was shown to a targeted group of up to 3,057 customers during a short promotional period between 17 and 19 May 2025. They added that anyone who clicked into the offer would have seen the correct full terms and conditions before opting in. William Hill argued that this reduced the chance of any real harm to consumers, and said it had reviewed its internal processes to stop similar mistakes happening again.

The ASA upheld the complaint. It said consumers would interpret the headline claim “Enjoy £40 on us! When you opt in and stake £20” to mean that staking £20 qualifies them for the offer. The body said the real requirement was £40 and that the small print saying “Min. £40 stake on Marble Race Live” contradicted the main claim instead of clarifying it.

The ruling explained that adding a higher qualifying stake in the small print made the ad likely to mislead. The ASA stated: “Because the ad suggested that a stake over £20 was eligible for the offer, when that was not the case, we concluded that the ad was misleading.”

The regulator found that the promotion broke CAP Code rules 3.1 on misleading advertising and 3.9 on qualification.

The ASA said the ad “must not appear in the form complained of” and told William Hill to make sure that future promotional claims do not contradict the terms and conditions that apply to them. Last month, the ASA ruled that William Hill breached consumer protection regulations with another promotion.

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC BY 2.0