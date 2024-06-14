Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Altcoin Market Crash: Crypto Traders Buy The Dip With New Low Price ICOs For High Potential Gains

Altcoin Market Crash: Crypto Traders Buy The Dip With New Low Price ICOs For High Potential Gains

Altcoin Market Crash: Crypto Traders Buy The Dip With New Low Price ICOs For High Potential Gains

Crypto gaming tokens are doing very well, and PlayDoge joins the surge with potential for 10x to 100x returns, mirroring the billion-dollar market cap of other successful gaming tokens.

To see how well the crypto gaming space is doing, check CoinMarketCap. Look under the gaming category to find Immutable (IMX) leading with a nearly $3 billion market cap, despite being down 11% this week. This dip offers a buying opportunity, especially in gaming.

Other notable gaming tokens include Floki with a $2 billion market cap, ApeCoin at $655 million, Gala, Illuvium, Axie Infinity, and Ronin, all near or above a billion-dollar market cap. Many top 100 gaming tokens have valuations near or above $100 million.

PlayDoge is expected to launch with a market cap between $10 million and $20 million. Reaching a $100 million market cap would mean 10x gains, and hitting a billion-dollar market cap could result in nearly 100x returns. The potential for new cryptocurrencies, especially in a bull market, is significant.

PlayDoge offers Play-to-Earn with $PLAY rewards

High-utility meme coins are a rarity, especially amidst today’s surge of pump-and-dump tokens. Floki stands out as the leading high-utility meme token, thanks to its FlokiFi locker, staking protocol, trading bot, and Valhalla play-to-earn game.

Since its presale began, PlayDoge has drawn comparisons to Floki primarily due to its unique play-to-earn functionality. The project leverages the popularity of the iconic Doge character and the nostalgic appeal of Tamagotchi-style pocket pets.

Players can adopt Doge as their digital pet, interacting with it through a smartphone app. The project presents this as an upgraded version of Tamagotchi, emphasizing enhanced features. Moreover, PlayDoge players have an extra incentive to earn cryptocurrency.

Players not only care for, train, and play with their pets, but they can also engage in a series of classic 2D games reminiscent of 8-bit side-scrollers to earn additional $PLAY tokens and experience points. Gamers with the highest XP, displayed transparently on a leaderboard, will earn additional $PLAY rewards.

PlayDoge has also lowered the original game’s challenging difficulty, making it more accessible and enjoyable for all participants.

New P2E crypto presale raises $4.2 million

PlayDoge (PLAY) has made a significant impact in the market by raising $4.2 million in just three weeks of its presale. The team has expanded staking to Ethereum, alongside its original platform on BNB Smart Chain, which remains PlayDoge’s primary network for launching its Play-to-Earn (P2E) game.

Inspired by the popular 1990s Tamagotchi game and featuring the iconic Doge meme as its mascot, PlayDoge is deeply embedded in the crypto meme coin culture, with six of the top ten meme coins by market cap drawing inspiration from Doge.

The PlayDoge game offers an engaging experience where users nurture their 8-bit pet to earn rewards. The ongoing presale presents an early opportunity to capitalize on the project’s potential growth before the game goes live.

Currently priced at $0.00507, this may be the final chance to buy at such a low price, with planned price increases during the presale reflecting the token’s utility and appeal within the meme coin community.

The next presale price adjustment is scheduled for either reaching $4.6 million in total raised or within the next day. Stay updated by following the project on X, joining its Telegram, or visiting its website to purchase and stake tokens.

PlayDoge multi-chain staking for meme coin investors

In this bullish market, multi-chain meme coins are emerging as the latest trend. Each blockchain hosts its own exchanges and tracking platforms, and multi-chain tokens capitalize on these to enhance visibility among potential investors.

However, many of these tokens do not truly operate across multiple chains. Typically, they offer staking rewards on just one chain, causing numerous investors to miss out on attractive passive income opportunities.

PlayDoge Multi-Chain Staking

This is not the case with PlayDoge. The new meme coin recently introduced separate staking protocols on both Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain. It’s important for investors to note that each chain will offer different reward rates based on the amount of tokens staked in their respective pools.

Investors can access the PlayDoge staking dashboard to compare rates and make well-informed decisions. Either way, they stand to earn substantial staking rewards while contributing to the network security and price stability of the meme coin.

To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Editor

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

Altcoin Market Crash: Crypto Traders Buy The Dip With New Low Price ICOs For High Potential Gains
Altcoin Market Crash: Crypto Traders Buy The Dip With New Low Price ICOs For High Potential Gains
Alvin Hemedez
a computer with the youtube logo on the left side of the screen. on the right side, the word 'ad' with a red circle around it
YouTube is trying new ways to stop adblockers
Ali Rees
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may face a massive price hike. The image depicts a collage of skyscrapers and smartphones against a stylized, cloudy sky. On the left, a large, curved skyscraper dominates the view, with its glass façade reflecting the blue sky. To the right, images of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, both in a closed and an open position, are displayed. A black tag with a loop, suggesting a sale or price tag, is prominently featured in the foreground. This composition suggests a theme related to technology, possibly highlighting new tech products or services in a modern, urban setting.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may face a massive price hike
Suswati Basu
A group of campaigners, with their signs visible as held up in the air. All part of the Communications Workers of America labor union
Activision QA supplier Lionbridge accused of retaliatory layoffs
Sophie Atkinson
Japan passes law to boost competition in app stores, targeting Apple and Google. This image depicts a composition illustrating a new law passed in Japan related to competition in app stores, focusing on tech giants like Apple and Google. The foreground features a large smartphone displaying an icon labeled "New Law" with a robot hovering over it. The backdrop includes the national flag of Japan, towering skyscrapers symbolizing a metropolitan area, and various app icons scattered around the image, representing the technological and legal themes of the scenario. The overall design emphasizes the intersection of technology, legislation, and national policy in Japan.
Japan targets Apple and Google with app store competition law
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

key art for idle champions of the forgotten realms beside key art for redout 2
Gaming

Epic Games Store: 2 games you can get free this week
Ali Rees55 mins

Epic Games Store has one surefire way to attract customers away from its rivals, and that's the weekly free games. Running from Thursday to Thursday, gamers can grab a freebie...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.