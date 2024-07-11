5 Best Meme Coins to Buy During the Market Dip – PEPU, WAI, PLAY, SHIBASHOOT, and DAWGZ

The overall market downturn this month prompted investors to seek altcoins that they could potentially buy during this market dip.

At the moment, the market looks quite good, with several coins like VeChain, Bonk, and Jupiter pumping nicely.

Despite a red week and a generally poor month, you shouldn’t be discouraged from potentially dollar-cost averaging into tokens.

We’ll look at five best meme coins that have not yet gone live but launch with a low market cap, giving them the potential to 10x to 1000x.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Pepe Unchained (PEPU), one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies, has raised over $3 million in its ICO within a few weeks. Experts predict $PEPU could rival Pepe’s success, with some hailing it as the top alternative.

The development team hasn’t set a fundraising limit, leaving investors curious about the total amount. Currently, $PEPU tokens are priced at $0.0083591 each, with the price set to rise in less than 24 hours, creating a sense of urgency among investors.

$PEPU’s standout feature is its proposed layer-2 network, the “Pepe Chain,” built on existing blockchains like Ethereum. This solution promises faster speeds and lower costs, tailored for meme coins.

The team claims their layer-2 solution will be 100 times faster than Ethereum, facilitating instant bridging between Ethereum and the Pepe Chain. A dedicated block explorer will track all meme trades, blending playful elements into the ecosystem, marking an ambitious initiative.

Another draw is the staking feature, allowing presale participants to boost returns by locking tokens. Currently, staking rewards offer a high 593% APY, expected to adjust as more investors engage.

With its innovative tech, enticing investment incentives, and compelling narrative, $PEPU shows promise in achieving its ambitious goals and potentially emerging as the next big cryptocurrency, following in Pepe’s footsteps.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

WienerAI (WAI)

WienerAI has started strong in its presale, raising $7.3 million to date, indicating strong investor confidence. $WAI tokens are currently priced at $0.00073 each, but prices are expected to increase as the presale advances. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

Don't miss out! WienerAI presale ends on July 31st. Secure your tokens now and join the trading revolution! 🌭🤖 pic.twitter.com/PyYEPwDtl2 — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 10, 2024

A major factor in WienerAI’s success is its staking program. Currently, 6.7 billion $WAI tokens, representing 64% of total sales, are staked. This high staking rate underscores the program’s appeal, driven by lucrative rewards.

Stakers can earn a 154% annual percentage yield (APY), making WienerAI an attractive option for maximizing returns. Beyond just a meme coin, WienerAI is developing an AI-powered crypto trading bot for $WAI holders, designed to identify market opportunities and boost trading profits.

The bot, featuring an interface akin to ChatGPT, guides users in identifying trading setups and explaining the reasoning behind them. Future plans include introducing additional features like fee-free swaps and decentralized exchange analysis, aiming to assist traders in securing optimal prices.

These tools position WienerAI as a preferred platform for crypto traders seeking a competitive edge. Investors keen on impactful projects should consider adding WienerAI to their portfolios.

Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

PlayDoge (PLAY)

PlayDoge (PLAY), a new Play-to-Earn (P2E) meme coin, has surged in its presale amidst a broader market recovery, securing $5.5 million in funding. During the presale, investors can buy $PLAY at $0.00517, with the price set to rise in just 1 hour.

PlayDoge brings a unique twist to the industry by drawing inspiration from the popular Tamagotchi game that sold over 82 million units in the 1990s. Players earn $PLAY tokens by interacting with their virtual pet, Shiba Inu.

Unlike typical meme coins where tokens are held passively, PlayDoge encourages community members to actively engage with their virtual pet dog. It’s accessible on both the BNB and Ethereum networks, making it widely available.

Additionally, the game will launch on the App Store and Google Play Store, providing a convenient alternative to the original Tamagotchi handheld device. By combining the nostalgic charm of Tamagotchi with the viral excitement of meme coins, PlayDoge appeals to a broad audience.

Analysts predict attractive returns for presale investors, supported by an impressive 89% APY from staking, allowing investors to grow their holdings regardless of price movements.

With its innovative features and practical uses, PlayDoge is positioned for a successful entry into exchanges as a fresh P2E meme coin. To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT)

A new meme coin is gaining popularity in its ICO phase. Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT) has launched successfully, raising over $600,000 in initial funding. With its rapid growth and Wild West theme, investors are speculating on whether $SHIBASHOOT could replicate Shiba Inu’s explosive rise.

During its presale, $SHIBASHOOT tokens are available at a low price of just $0.0195 each. The project’s focus on utility features is a major draw. Token Governance Roundups allow holders to vote on project decisions, promoting decentralized governance similar to a Wild West town.

The Posse Rewards program encourages community growth by offering bonus tokens to referrers and new members. Community engagement is furthered through Campfire Stories, where members share crypto and meme coin experiences to earn token rewards.

Utility integrations include Lucky Lasso Lotteries, where participants use $SHIBASHOOT tokens for a chance to win crypto prizes that support charitable causes. Savings Saddlebags promote long-term holding by automatically allocating tokens to a dedicated wallet, earning extra tokens as rewards.

Early investors can also stake their tokens at an impressive APY rate at 1668%. While it’s too early to predict if Shiba Shootout will match Shiba Inu’s success, this new meme coin is certainly worth watching closely.

To take part in the $SHIBASHOOT token presale, visit shibashootout.com.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

A new dog-themed meme coin is getting attention in the crypto world. Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) has started giving rewards to early investors who hold onto their tokens. The presale has raised over $2.4 million so far, exciting $DAWGZ holders.

Right now, you can buy $DAWGZ tokens for just $0.0061 each. This price will go up in future presale phases, so early buyers can get the best deals. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

$DAWGZ holders can stake their tokens now to earn rewards. It’s like getting paid to keep your tokens. The team has set aside 20% of the total supply (1.69 billion DAWGZ) for staking rewards, paid out every hour over a year.

The current staking rewards are an impressive 2110% APY. But staking isn’t the only feature of Base Dawgz. The team is also starting a Share-to-Earn system that’s creating buzz. It’s simple: Make funny memes, share them on Twitter, and earn points.

After the presale, you can trade these points for more $DAWGZ tokens. It’s a win-win for developers and community members. Now, let’s talk about Base Dawgz’s standout feature: its ability to work on many different blockchains.

Unlike other meme coins that only work on one blockchain, Base Dawgz can run on Ethereum, Solana, Base, Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, and more. This flexibility is thanks to advanced systems like Wormhole and Portal Bridge.

Overall, Base Dawgz looks promising. With rewards already going out and plans to expand to different blockchains, Base Dawgz could make a big impact in the crypto world.

To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

