3 Best Crypto Presales to Invest in Today – Altcoin Gems with 100x Potential for 2024

Established cryptos such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB are seeing ongoing declines, leading crypto investors to turn to altcoins in search of potential large gains despite these losses.

This article aims to introduce three meme coins currently in presale, each poised to potentially achieve significant gains of up to 100x upon launch.

These projects distinguish themselves with unique branding, innovative technology, robust community engagement strategies, and ambitious roadmaps addressing industry challenges.

Among them are Layer-2 Pepe Unchained, multi-chain Base Dawgz, and the playful Sealana, appealing to a diverse spectrum of crypto investors. Let’s delve deeper into this.

Sealana (SEAL)

Sealana (SEAL) will debut on July 2 at 1pm UTC. After raising over $6 million in presale, Sealana’s team plans to airdrop tokens to early buyers. Before the public launch, meme coin enthusiasts have a final opportunity to purchase $SEAL at a fixed price. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Sealana tokens here.

The presale will end on July 1 at 1pm UTC. Buyers who purchase $SEAL after this time, within the 24-hour period before the airdrop, will not receive their tokens in the first wave. However, the project will conduct a secondary airdrop for these buyers.

The #Presale has ended! 🚨 The #Airdrop will commence on Tuesday, July 2nd at 1 PM UTC! 🕙🦭 Don't worry you can still buy $SEAL before the airdrop begins! 🚀💸 #Sealana is more excited than a fat guy at McDonalds to whale $SEAL into your wallets! 💰 More info comin’ soon! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Mafi9u060 — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 25, 2024

The development team stated that the presale widget on Sealana’s website will switch to OTC at a set price after the July 2 airdrop. This allows community members to buy and immediately claim $SEAL tokens from the project’s website without needing to visit DEXes.

Sealana attracted significant attention over the last two months due to its humor, simplicity, and community-building focus. Unlike other meme coins that branch into sectors like AI, GameFi, and DeFi, Sealana positioned itself as a straightforward meme coin, reminiscent of Dogecoin’s early days.

It never promised massive returns or utilities but offered a fun addition to investment portfolios, resonating with many in the meme coin sector. Sealana carries a message critiquing the current meme coin mania, which has led some to neglect their health in the pursuit of the next big Solana meme investment.

While acknowledging the sector’s rewards, Sealana emphasizes the importance of prioritizing investors’ health. You can explore the potential future of Sealana by checking out our $SEAL price prediction.

Sealana’s increasing popularity on social media showcases its buzz, boasting over 13,000 followers on X, where developers regularly share humorous memes about current events. The Telegram community is also experiencing rapid growth. Visit sealana.io to take part in the $SEAL token presale.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Meme coin Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) has navigated the market downturn successfully, raising over $2.2 million in less than a month since its launch. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

With the meme coin sector rebounding, investors are looking for the next top contender, and emerging meme coins on the Base chain are drawing attention.

Base Dawgz aims to be the next big hit on the Base chain, not limited to one blockchain. The $DAWGZ token will be created on Base and can be claimed, stored, and traded across Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche using Wormhole and Portal Bridge technology.

With $DAWGZ available on multiple chains, it unlocks greater liquidity, making it easy for traders to buy, sell, and trade regardless of the wallet. This increased accessibility fuels more active trading and offers bigger opportunities for gains.

This multi-chain strategy provides widespread accessibility and decouples Base Dawgz from any single blockchain, potentially leading to more growth and price stability. Additionally, Base Dawgz has a refer-and-earn scheme that pays users to refer others to the presale.

Anyone can generate a referral code from the Base Dawgz website by connecting their wallet, earning a 10% commission for each purchase made with their code. There are also plans to launch a staking mechanism, with 20% of the total supply allocated to rewards.

With these features, Base Dawgz sets itself apart from its peers. As the presale continues, it is an exciting time for $DAWGZ. However, the presale price will increase as the campaign progresses, so potential buyers should act quickly.

The creators seem to be on the right track, as Base Dawgz’s X page has attracted over 4,200 followers in just one month. To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Pepe Unchained stands out from typical meme coins, combining the excitement of the original Pepe with a solution to crypto’s biggest challenge: scalability. In just two weeks, the presale has surged past $1.4 million, a remarkable achievement for a new crypto project.

Early investors can buy $PEPU tokens for $0.0081288 each, but they need to act quickly as the price will rise every few days, motivating quicker investments. The impressive presale numbers are just the beginning.

Pepe Unchained makes claims no other meme coin can. It’s the first Pepe-themed cryptocurrency with its own layer 2 blockchain. This L2 aims to solve Ethereum’s scalability issues by providing a cheaper and 100x faster alternative specifically for meme coins.

This sets it apart from other meme coins and highlights the role of memetic culture in advancing crypto technology. A seamless bridge will connect the Pepe chain and Ethereum, making asset transfers between networks easy.

Like the Ethereum main network, Pepe Unchained will have its own blockchain explorer, enhancing transparency and immutability, in line with the principles of decentralized technology.

Pepe Unchained also plans to introduce a staking protocol offering regular passive income. Currently, staking yields are estimated at an impressive 1,443% annually, though this rate will decrease as more $PEPU tokens are staked.

The project blends the playful nature of meme coins with layer 2 chain and staking features, laying the groundwork for mass crypto adoption. Pepe Unchained’s social media presence is rapidly growing, with a surge of new followers on X and Telegram. To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

