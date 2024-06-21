3 Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2024 – Base Dawgz, Sealana, and PlayDoge

As we approach the end of June, the upward movement observed in many cryptocurrencies signals a positive outlook for others currently in presale and preparing for launch.

Today, we’ll explore three of the best crypto presales that have captured investors’ interest due to their immense potential in the cryptocurrency market.

Each project offers distinctive features, providing exciting prospects for investors aiming to leverage emerging trends.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ), the new meme coin on the Base chain, has raised over $1.9 million in its ICO. The presale has been active for just two weeks, and its rapid start indicates that this token could soar once it hits exchanges.

Currently priced at $0.00527, $DAWGZ offers a substantial discount compared to its planned list price. However, the next price increase is imminent, prompting investors to act quickly to secure the best rates. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

Although native to Base, $DAWGZ is compatible across Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche, facilitating broad cross-chain interoperability and maximizing its reach among traders at launch.

Furthermore, Base Dawgz plans to introduce an innovative refer-to-earn model, allowing users to earn rewards by promoting the asset. Those interested can earn airdrop points by sharing relevant content on their social media channels during the presale.

Each user will receive a referral code and earn a 10% commission on every successful referral. These points can be converted into $DAWGZ tokens at the presale’s conclusion. Likewise, investors can generate a custom referral link from the Base Dawgz website.

They will earn a portion of each presale investment made through their link. To incentivize $DAWGZ holders further, the project will soon debut a staking protocol on Ethereum, enabling investors to stake their tokens and earn passive income.

Additionally, the development team has addressed common concerns associated with new meme coins by subjecting $DAWGZ’s smart contract to an audit by Solid Proof, which found no vulnerabilities or centralization risks.

For more details on the project, follow Base Dawgz on X and join its Telegram channel for updates and announcements.

To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

Sealana (SEAL)

Sealana (SEAL), the new meme coin based on Solana, is nearing the end of its presale phase after raising more than $5 million, with just four days left. The project invites investors to purchase $SEAL tokens before they are officially listed on the open market.

Currently priced at $0.022 per token, $SEAL can be acquired using ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit/debit card. Once the presale concludes, investors can claim their tokens using the wallet through which they made their investment. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Sealana tokens here.

The development team aims to launch $SEAL on a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX), although specifics regarding the DEX and timing remain undisclosed, adding anticipation to the project. You can explore the potential future of Sealana by checking out our $SEAL price prediction.

Sealana’s growing social media presence exemplifies the buzz around it, with over 11,900 followers on X, where developers regularly share humorous memes related to current events. The Telegram community is also rapidly expanding.

Curiosity got the best of #Sealana 🤦🦭 Using his Navy $SEAL training, he sneaked into #Area51 and got captured by some Aliens!👽🛸 Seems like they’re also into Lambos🏎️, Massive Gains💰 just maybe not the Freedom bit! 🇺🇸 Send $SOL to rescue Sealana before the #Presale ends! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/p5JdkjmmRv — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 20, 2024

The presale for Sealana ends on June 25 at 6pm UTC, yet interest in the token continues to surge. Recent successes of similar tokens like WIF, BOME, and BONK highlight the market potential for “no-utility” meme coins, which are currently in vogue among investors due to their engaging branding.

Solana’s rapid transaction speeds and low fees have positioned it as a preferred blockchain for launching meme coins, contributing to a meme coin market on Solana valued at over $6.5 billion, with daily spot trading volumes exceeding $1.5 billion.

Given these dynamics, $SEAL is attracting considerable attention, with some experts and analysts speculating it could be the next meme coin to achieve significant gains, possibly up to 100x. Visit sealana.io to take part in the $SEAL token presale.

If you’re interested in the absolute best initial coin offerings (ICOs) of 2024, explore our comprehensive guide featuring the most promising options.

PlayDoge (PLAY)

PlayDoge has seen early success in its presale phase, raising over $4.9 million from investors. $PLAY tokens are currently available for just $0.00511 each.

Since it started, PlayDoge has caught the eye of investors and experts who believe it could become the next big meme coin. This innovative game reimagines the iconic Doge meme as a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet within a mobile app, offering players opportunities to earn rewards through gameplay.

Players must care for their virtual Doge pets by feeding, training, entertaining, and interacting with them. The more attentive players are to their pets’ needs, the happier the pets become, resulting in increased rewards. Moreover, frequent gameplay improves players’ leaderboard rankings, enhancing their chances to earn additional $PLAY tokens and other rewards.

Beyond gameplay, PlayDoge provides a significant avenue for long-term passive income through token staking, offering an impressive APY of 141%. The project has already attracted staking for over 133 million $PLAY tokens, underscoring strong investor interest in this novel meme initiative.

Continuing to expand its offerings, PlayDoge has recently launched ETH staking, following an established staking protocol on the BNB Chain.

PlayDoge merges virtual pet care with advanced blockchain technology, introducing a Play-to-Earn feature that adds real-world value to the Tamagotchi concept.

Leveraging the popularity of Tamagotchi, which has sold over 82 million units globally since 1996, PlayDoge enhances the experience with high-definition pixel graphics, touchscreen controls, direct pet interaction, and blockchain security. Those interested are encouraged to follow the project on X and join its Telegram channel for the latest updates.

To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

