USB-C hubs are a hot commodity right now, with more new options to consider to power your devices. One of the latest entries — Sanho’s HyperDrive Power 9-in-1 USB-C hub — caught my attention first for its slimline design. The HyperDrive Power USB-C Hub is amping up the power for iPad Pros and MacBook Pro/Air devices.

Behind the Hub

Sanho Corporation is the Silicon Valley company behind this device. Sanho Corp started its HYPER product line nearly 15 years ago, offering a wide range of award-winning technology solutions. The portfolio includes IT and mobile accessories specifically for Apple devices as well as portable power, data storage, and connectivity products.

The 9-in-1 USB-C Hub

The HyperDrive 9-in-1 USB-C Hub has three USB-A ports, two memory card readers, HDMI, a headphone jack, and Ethernet. While some of the competitor hubs have at least one USB-A port, there are very few that give you three of these ports like HyperDrive Power does. Having this many USB-A ports allows you to plug in a keyboard, external drive, and mouse at the same time. Alternatively, it gives you the option to plug in multiple drives.

Each of the hub edges has ports or the cable connection, which means you can plug-in devices on all sides of this hub. The HDMI port enables s a Mac or iPad Pro to connect to most types of televisions and monitors for easy and fast streaming capability.

On the slender side of the hub, there are side-by-side SD and microSD memory card readers, making it a breeze to transfer photos. Finally, the gigabit Ethernet port uses the RJ45 standard, which is useful when there isn’t any available Wi-Fi or what is available is too slow or lacks security.

Just a word of caution, your iPad Pro must be using the iPadOS 13 in order to use all the ports on this hub.

What’s to Like?

Not that devices like a power hub have to look pretty, but this one sure has a good-looking presence. It’s sort of tear-shaped, providing a modern and sleek image that reflects the cutting-edge technology inside. The hub also complements the design of my Apple iPod Pro, which creates a seamless look. It’s like they were made to go together both in look and performance.

Another standout feature of this hub is the 3.5mm headset jack because this is not available on the latest iPad Pro. Having this adapter on the hub means I can plug in standard headphones to my iPad.

Also, even when all the ports are in use, my Mac or iPad could still get power because of the USB-C PD 60W port. Charging with this port is lightning fast. Then, there is the fact that HyperDrive Power’s USB-C port doesn’t have to be connected to a wall socket or even a battery to use its ports. Instead, the hub can get power from the computer it’s plugged into.

At $99, even the price seems fair for all that you get with this hub. The competition is priced at between $60 and $100 and has fewer ports or performance reliance.

Room For Improvement

There is more to love about this hub than not like about it. If there was anything I wish the company could fix with this hub, it would just be the built-in cable. The hubs current placement cable makes it awkward and near impossible to put in smaller travel cases. Other than that very small issue, this hub delivers on its promises.

Where to Buy

You can buy the hub in silver or space gray from the Sanho website or retail sites like Amazon and BestBuy.

Overall Thoughts

This is the USB-C hub to get if you have Apple devices. It has the portability, reliability, design, and functionality that makes it the best value on the market today.

If you want a more streamlined USB-C hub for the iPad Pro, get the HyperDrive for iPad Pro, which is approximately $170 from the same company. However, the HyperDrive Power version works with the iPad Pro and any other USB-C devices.