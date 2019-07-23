Breaking New Ground With Chatbots

Predicting questions and scripting answers is all the rage in the customer support landscape. Everyone, no matter what the size of the company is, has been flocking towards uncovering the benefits of chatbots. But, breaking new ground with chatbot — what’s the buzz about?

Customers are quickly synchronizing effects with the automated replies of the chatbot.

This revolution will up-scale the need for on-demand solutions. While 75% of educated customers expect a prompt response from the business, hiding below the hood and not reacting could be a business breaker deal for you.

Automated customer service channels through AI bots have the highest satisfaction levels at 73%. Emails stand at 61% while the phone support at 61%.

Not only do the Chatbots respond to customer inquiries in real-time, but the entire deployment cycle is also highly cost-effective. Chatbots are not conventional customer support units that involve recruiting hundreds of agents. These chatbots don’t need maintenance everyday, nor administered by a large scale infrastructure setup.

A highly functional live chat app can be deployed in a couple of minutes.

Moreover, taking into account repetitive tasks, Chatbots are a boon in addressing grievances while diverting your business resources to more critical roles. Human call-center resources aren’t bringing much value to the productivity charts, but chatbots are rolling in the bucks.



Take Vodafone for example – in a massive cost-cutting exercise, the telecom giant took the risk of axing 900 employees in an initiative to automate customer service roles and save up to £1 billion.

As one of the earliest adopters of the AI-driven interactions, South Asia’s largest Bank, DBS Bank, has been responding to customer inquiries. The interactions handle transaction receipts, fund transfer queries.

Even account balances, and credit card payments are being made through their chatbot “POSB Digibank’s Virtual Assistant. As per The Straits Times, the bank aims to cater its 5 million customers in Singapore.

However, this type of explosive success doesn’t end at the adoption side as developers have been coming on secure with innovative Chatbot software. AppyPie has introduced a cutting edge approach with easy to deploy and insightful live chat software. With coherent integration outside the code base, AppyPie is providing a multi-column view covering incoming chats.

Then, ongoing chats and the visitors on the website from different geographies can take place. Speaking about the Chatbot systems, Scot Small, CEO of AppyPie says,

“This is an era of artificial intelligence, and virtual assistants are the near-perfect solutions for the customer care systems that a business needs today. A chatbot can help companies achieve efficiency while bringing down the cost of maintaining a massive customer care team.”

Not only do chatbots assure consistent customer service, but they produce smarter insights into the incoming website traffic. The purpose of 24×7 customer service delivered with full response times and 99.9% uptime. That’s the power of chatbots.

Enterprises locking horns with uncontrollable delay times in responding to customer queries is widely argued and tops the list of most significant pitfalls.

Long waiting queues in phone support and irregular follow-ups on emails have forced the businesses to look beyond its current operations. Chatbots, on the other hand, are programmed to respond fast and reduce the inflow of escalations.

As the interaction time is usually short, businesses have reduced costs by 30% and made significant improvements. Chatbots comprehensively interpret a customer’s query and acknowledge with accurate responses.

Any chance of misinterpreting a question and replying incorrectly is successfully eliminated. Backed by an extensive memory base, AI-driven Chats to commit fewer mistakes and are most relevant. Futuristic scope – Moving on from Customer Support to Customer engagement.

Strengthening beliefs in automated interaction platforms businesses have discovered newer ways of driving conversations through Chatbots.

As per 2018 findings by Venture Beat, there are about 30,000 active Chatbots on Facebook messenger; driving customer interactions for businesses across the industrial landscape. Enabling customers to consum information beyond text and buttons, Chatbots are being deployed to trigger sales and discounts announcements.

Chatbot code is written to accept orders; process transaction alerts in the e-commerce ecosystem. These operations are in parallel lines, and even media publishers aim to boost engagement with their audiences via real-time updates.

Chat with any of the leading publisher’s Chatbots on Facebook Messenger and seek insights on newly published content without having to browse the website manually.

It’s like having a dedicated agent recommending the most relevant content based on interest. Given this degree of personalization, marketers couldn’t resist the temptation to tap upon millions of users hanging-out in the chat boxes. Social Media Examiner’s 2018 report on the industry confirmed 15% of the top marketers have already deployed Chatbots to design interactive campaigns, upscale customer communications, and produce more leads.

At the crux of the matter, chatbots are an excellent customer experience that’ll keep the visitor hooked to your web content.

As the UI design philosophy evolves, expect more Chatbots throughout the page replacing CTA bars, contact forms, and more. An enterprise sphere wherein the businesses are enabled to save USD 11 (Juniper Research Study) billions in retail and banking, an exciting phase waits.