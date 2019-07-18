Modern smart gadgets and mobiles are made for your convenience. They are loaded with features even when you have not installed the applications. This article will take you to explore your smartphone in a better way and make the best use of it.

Manage SMS better If you are tired of receiving spam messages on your phone, you have the ability to control that spam from your smartphone. You just need to replace your stock SMS app with something like Microsoft’s SMS organizer and your spam messages will be filtered. We can even avail other useful features like- option to view your bank account balance/wallets, check train/flight status, set reminders within the app, and voice-based typing. You can create a backup of your messages to the Google drive and access them later from a different device by login to your account.

Get only important call alerts Every smartphone has “do not disturb” setting, and most of us have hardly used it. By using the DND feature, you can still answer your essential calls without putting your phone on silent. DND switches off alerts for all the apps and incoming calls- except the “starred contacts” call on the smartphone. You need to navigate to settings and click on alert slider and choose do not disturb. You can customize DND setting as per your requirement. Prepare a list of your contacts that always make your smartphone ring even if it is on DND mode.

Block the internet for an ad-free experience Both the iOS store and android store include thousands of free gaming apps. While most of these apps are also riddled with ads, and if you get overwhelmed with these ads, you can restrict internet access to it. Just disconnect Wi-Fi or mobile data or change app setting. iOS users can navigate to settings and find the app, tap, and disable mobile data access. Android users can find data usage in-app and disable Wi-Fi and data access.

Use AI technology smartly to secure your finance If you are using your mobile and have installed several financial apps that include your wallet/ bank account, or money manager/expense manager app. everyone understands and knows that these apps need exclusive security access to avoid unwanted sneaks. Most of these apps are intended with Face ID and passcode or fingerprint access of the user. If you have installed these apps, you can unlock the app using any of these available accessing options. If your phone doesn’t have such feature, you can install a third-party app like Norton app lock or app-lock by Do-Mobile lab to lock your apps.

Identify songs instantly You can try apps like sound hound to know the song you are listening to, but you don’t really have to. It’s because Google Now, Cortana and Siri can answer your voice command “what song is this?”

Control your computer using your phone. Apps like Spotify to YouTube are intended with some sort of remote control functionality. If you want to control your PC or laptop, try Unified Remote and Alfred and similar.

Snap photos using volume buttons Sometimes you can’t click through the real picture taking button while taking the photo. If you are using a smartphone, you can click photos using the volume buttons while within the camera app.