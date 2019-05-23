Wasserstein Smart Wi-Fi Plug: A Plug and Play Solution

We all seem to have more devices than ever, which means we now need an effective way to manage them. That’s exactly what the Wasserstein Smart Wi-Fi Plug intends to give you.

A group of Amazon resellers founded the smart home company behind the plug. Wasserstein also makes other quality connected products like security camera mounts as well as offers a wide range of different smart home brands as part of their smart home store.

Recently, I tried the Wi-Fi plug to see how it could help us control all of our devices from anywhere with its free app for Android or iOS. Here’s my review.

What the Wasserstein Smart Wi-Fi Plug Does

Leaving the house no longer has to fill you with worry about what you might have inadvertently left on. Thanks to an intuitive app, you’ll be able to remotely turn off the electricity supply to any device in your house. The app means that you can remotely turn it on.

The app also allows you to name the devices as well as create automatic weekday schedules to turn those devices on and off, including time limits for each device. Timelimits is an ideal way to make your home look lived in even if you are away on vacation.

It is compatible with Alexa. If you use an Amazon Echo or an Amazon Dot, you can download the necessary Alexa skills also to use this smart plug. It’s called the”Tuya Smart” skill, and you’ll need to enable it to launch voice control via Alexa. Once you name the smart plug, then you can tell Alexa to control certain things, such as “Alex, turn off the kitchen light.”

The smart plug works for consumers and their devices in the U.S., UK, and Europe.

Getting Started

To use the Wasserstein Smart Wi-Fi Plug, all I had to do was download the Wstein app and put the socket plug into a wall outlet. The app instructions prompted me to “Add Device.” There are three tabs at the bottom of the app that say Devices, Add Device and Profile.

The Device tab lists all the Wasserstein devices. This where you will find the controls to turn them on and off. The Add Device tab links up a new connected device. For the Wasserstein Smart Plug, you will need to push the button on the side of the plug before connecting it to your router. Connecting it to your router should pair it with your router system for convenience.

Finally, the Profile tab is where you can go if you need to send feedback to the company related to any issues you have with set-up or use. I tried it just to see how fast I might get an answer, and they were surprisingly quick in terms of response time. The Profile tab is also where you can add users that you want to have access to the smart plug.

The Best Features

There is no hub or subscription service that you’ll have to buy as extras when you purchase a Wasserstein Smart Wi-Fi Plug. It’s easy to get started within minutes thanks to the plug-and-play format for the socket and the downloadable app. The smart plug is very reasonably priced, considering how much convenience and control it offers.

What I liked best about this smart Wi-Fi plug compared to other available smart plugs is its USB charging port. While newer homes may have a plethora of wall outlets, some places fall short. Therefore, the USB port is a definite plus in terms of the value added by using this smart plug.

The company’s three-month warranty allows you to return the product for a replacement or a full refund for any reason.

Some Issues

While I was able to connect with my smartphone, others have reported issues with their Windows phones because these phones and their operating systems are not compatible with the smart plug app.

It also doesn’t integrate with other Wi-Fi connected hubs outside of Alexa. That means if you have Google Home, Wink, or Apple Home Kit, for example, this smart plug won’t work because it’s not compatible.

There are also limited mobile app features. For example, the mobile app doesn’t let you build automated tasks like opening the door automatically when someone comes home. Some tasks you won’t want to be automatic — relating to the fact that these smart plugs don’t work with some connected hubs — and we’re glad.

Where to Buy

The smart plug is available on the Wasserstein website or through Amazon. The best price when I bought it was on the Wasserstein site.

What’s Included

When my smart plug arrived, I received one Wasserstein smart plug, a manual with instructions on how to access the app in the iTunes store or Google Play store, and how to use the plug, and a three-month warranty.

Overall Conclusions

The Wasserstein Smart Wi-Fi plug is a quality, affordable connected device that is ideal for someone who has an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot and is just starting to add and use simple, smart home devices. It’s perfect for apartments, dorm rooms, and vacation rental properties.