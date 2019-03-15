A Perfect Checklist to Choose the Right CMS for Your Business

The content management system is a versatile technology platform which is responsible for making significant changes in websites related to marketing, branding, sales, and customers. The right CMS for your business multiplies online marketing efforts and enables you to create, manage, and deliver the most relevant content for each interaction, based on centralized customer intelligence. As its role is prominent in the industry, your CMS should be robust, reliable and flexible than ever.

Before plunging into evaluations of Content Management Solutions, you first need to consider how CMS can benefit your business objectives.

One if the foremost benefit of implementing CMS into your business is that its interactive and powerful features calls for excellent customer experience and improves customer engagement and retention rates. A potential new CMS offers:

The easy-to-use interface enables both content editors and marketers to edit content quickly and easily. With an end-to-end set of functionalities and robust features, users can complete daily workflow tasks without extensive knowledge of coding

A good CMS not only manages but also optimizes e-mail campaigns which drive higher conversion rates. Moreover, reliable content management solution possesses marketing automation capabilities that help in eliminating repetitive tasks and streamlining marketing efforts

The ECM supports website content in multiple languages which streamlines the process of translating and publishing multilingual content

A strong social media support through the right CMS enables you to establish and maintain a seamless interaction with your customers

The CMS you choose should give you an ability to easily integrate with all your business applications like CRM and ERP systems without complex programming

Enterprise content management system automatically detects the device type and optimizes the content accordingly

While marketing decisions depend on CMS features, however, to achieve the best results developers should check for a few factors when evaluating a new CMS for your business.

Increase Productivity – A CMS must have easy-to-use tools, controls, and plugins which streamlines development and maintenance. It should enable developers to work with familiar tools like Microsoft Visual Studio, gives the chance to make the best use of existing skills.

A CMS must have easy-to-use tools, controls, and plugins which streamlines development and maintenance. It should enable developers to work with familiar tools like Microsoft Visual Studio, gives the chance to make the best use of existing skills. Enhance Security – Your CMS should support external authorization and authentication systems like Active Directory which makes it more secure thus shields your business.

Your CMS should support external authorization and authentication systems like Active Directory which makes it more secure thus shields your business. Improve Performance – It’s important to understand the scalability and performance of any CMS you are considering. The CMS with greater scalability helps you leverage cloud infrastructure that rapidly manages website traffic and improves performance, without any additional investments.

It’s important to understand the scalability and performance of any CMS you are considering. The CMS with greater scalability helps you leverage cloud infrastructure that rapidly manages website traffic and improves performance, without any additional investments. Smart Integration – Unlike traditional CMSs, the latest CMSs have capabilities to easily connect with databases and web services, without complex programming.

Unlike traditional CMSs, the latest CMSs have capabilities to easily connect with databases and web services, without complex programming. Support Responsive Design – The CMS you choose must offer multi-device support and consist of features like device previews which enable content optimization according to website layouts.

There are three broad types of CMS: Open Source, Software-as-a-Service, and Proprietary CMS. Here is a list of top usable Content Management Systems of 2019 which are mostly recommended by all reliable CMS Solutions Companies California.

Kentico

Kentico is an all-in-one web content management system with out-of-the-box functionalities which lets you deliver amazing customer experience across multiple channels and devices. It offers features like MVC Page Builder, WYSIWYG Editor, Multilingual Content, MVC Form Builder, and Media Libraries that delivers ultimate web experience and helps you run your business successfully worldwide.

There are many companies offering the best Kentico CMS development in California, all you need to do is pick the right solution provider for the best-proven results. Kentico is much secured CMS in the current market. As it is the fully integrated ASP.NET CMS. Its E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform that allows you to create cutting-edge websites and optimize your digital customers’ experiences fully across multiple channels

WordPress

WordPress is an open source CMS thus empowers nearly one-third of the world’s websites. It has a user-friendly and intuitive interface which allows you to add web pages, blog posts, or any other content like a breeze. Another advantage is that WordPress websites are scalable thus ensures the performance of your website is never compromised.

With thousands of themes available, WordPress allows you to change the design of the website quickly. Moreover, it is SEO-friendly which makes your website ideal for Google Indexing. As it works on a PHP framework, it can be less secured than Kentico.

Drupal

From community to web portals to e-commerce websites, Drupal web content management system enables businesses to address all the requirements for a stronger online presence. It provides a strong foundation to deliver data-driven web and mobile experiences that turn big data into business insights. Drupal is an enterprise-class CMS with extensive API support enabling developers to make feature-rich and high-quality websites in a brief time.

Conclusion



Before choosing the CMS for your business, it’s wise to explore all types of content management systems. Your decision depends on a variety of parameters like features, price, flexibility and much more thus you can also take quick assistance from a reliable CMS services company. They can guide you with the best-suited option and even help you in implementing CMS for your business.