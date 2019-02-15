There is always a list. There are lists: for every sort of activity that you can do during the week or just on the weekend; there are lists for tech and tech classes, worldwide university listings are pulled out and perused by potential students each year. This is to say nothing of the lists that include places to shop for food, clothing and furniture. Possibly you will take a trip this year and just go to museums. You could look at the: Best Museums in the USA list. There is a “best cities for families list,” and many more. Most list books or online offerings give you a quick-ranking and allow you to put things in perspective by giving you some insight into the information you are seeking.



Best cities for real estate investment in the U.S.

These are the cities where you can buy a rental property and get a high return over your investment.

These pieces of property allow the amount of money you put into the investment rental properties you acquire not to overwhelm you financially. In these areas the annual rent appreciation is good. You’ll find the employment rate and population growth is on a steady rise in each area — so you know the near future is sustainable, and the present is not a fluke.

Each person has a specific need when investing, so I made a list of the places that are bringing the best to real estate now, and also look good for the future.

First, we’ll take a broader look in the country to understand the areas where buying rental property makes sense.

The coasts have always seemed to be attractive to people buying a second home as a vacation home where they can travel from time to time to enjoy the beach. Sometimes to rent out to make money off of it — and sometimes not. Nowadays, people also appear interested in using properties for Airbnb renting and such.

The three main concentrations of best cities to invest in real estate are Florida, California and the whole area that goes from Washington, D.C. up to New Hampshire.

If you’re not looking for only one city, but an overall environment prone to investment rental properties, head to the Sunshine State. The reasons Florida has so many of its cities listed as the best cities to invest in real estate are, of course, the exemption of state income tax. This tax exemption makes it inviting and favorable for investors. Florida is also the only bi-coastal state in the nation, being bathed by both by the Atlantic Ocean and the Mexican Gulf. Add Orlando to the mix, right there in the middle of the state, and you get a fascinating H-shaped heat map of best cities to invest in real estate.

Orlando, Florida

Orlando Real Estate Agents are smiling from ear to ear. Orlando has made the best cities for families list, and it’s not too shabby for singles either. It almost made it to the list of Best cities for singles. And, although we’re not ranking them, if we were, chances are Orlando Real Estate Agents would acquire the bragging rights of getting the #1 spot on the list.

The city has been at the top for the last five years and forecast says it will keep its position there. Housing prices are increasing by 35% by the start of 2021. Perfect for the investor who is just looking to buy and sell rather than using the home as a rental. All will likely get a good return in a very short amount of time.

In 2017 alone, the home prices increased 9% to a median home price of $247,550. This median cost is still 22% below the national average. That means Orlando Real Estate Agents can always find homes in very accessible neighborhoods: like Park Central, that has its median home price at $91,750.

That’s the secret to a good investment. Get something that is currently affordable, but has been steadily becoming more sought-after. And that’s Orlando.

Price alone is not what will drive people to your investment rental property. You need to have a fascinating city, and Orlando excels at that. We don’t even need to say anything about tourism. One word is enough: Disney. What Orlando Real Estate Agents will say is that the two-year employment growth of 7% (second only to Boise, Idaho).

Here is a rental yield of 5.97% and a steady population growth behind Seattle only, makes this one of the best cities to invest in real estate regardless if your planning to rent or just flip your investment rental property.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte is one of the best cities to invest in real estate.

Yes, the number of “best cities” in the coasts is grander. However, we’re looking at the best cities that will give you a big return. Real estate is all about the supply and demand ratio — the very best are usually non-coastal cities.

The thing that makes Charlotte undeniably one of the best cities to buy a rental property and makes the job of Charlotte Real Estate Agents easy is its numbers. Rental yield is 5.82% but, in 2017 alone, the median rent price increased by 3.3%. This trend should continue due to the 2.9% employment bump aligned with a 3-year population growth of 6%.

Overall, North Carolina has been an excellent place for people that are starting to enter the investment rental properties game.

Closer to Charlotte you have Gastonia and Concord, and both act as helpers and satellite cities. A bit further you also have Durham to keep an eye on. Forecasts say Durham will have a price growth of 26% in the next three years as the homes in the area are undervalued by 3% compared to the historical ratio of price and local income, and the job growth and population growth have been steady.

A pull and charm for Charlotte is their knack for sports like NASCAR, Football, and Basketball. Michael Jordan learned how to ball in North Carolina, and Charlotte residents LOVE the Hornets. Also, Charlotte is a major financial hub — and second only to New York when it comes to banking centers.

Bank of America and the Wells Fargo East Coast operation center are both headquartered there. Possibly an opportunity awaits for you to buy a rental property and gear it as a short-term lease landing spot for executives that get transferred to Charlotte. At least that is how the smart Charlotte Real Estate Agents are pitching it. These agents have been making a lot of money for the last couple of years, and so can you.

Westmoreland is one of the top five neighborhood housing markets in the whole country. With a median home price of $326,000. Strong schools and lower crime rate make it a perfect place to buy a rental property.

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville is not kidding around. The city has been growing for the last 10 years by a ridiculous 20%; topping Miami and Tampa’s growth rate.

With more than 1.3 million residents -– and many more coming at an annual rate of 2%. Many come to take advantage of a world-class health care system, composed of 20 hospitals and a thriving bioscience community. Jacksonville looks to have no problem nurturing this growth either.

Home to four Fortune 500 companies, Jacksonville’s 2-year job growth is 5.9% and future job growth projected to 39% over the next 10 years because of the Panama Canal expansion. This expansion helped to infuse the jobs market not only into the Jacksonville area but clear out to its ports.

With a 20% 3-year price growth forecast and a current average home price of $247,809. A typical 3-bedroom investment rental property can earn about 25% more than the national average in Jacksonville.



Overall, Jacksonville is a town filled with young people. The average age is 35 – younger than any city in Florida — a state with a tradition of retired people.

One of the things that makes that possible is the number of Universities around (great for all the investors). Think: rental property to serve as Student Accommodation) and many art attractions throughout the town.

Columbus, Ohio

Cleveland is Ohio’s most sought-after city provides impressive returns (with a sizeable rental yield of 14.67%). The declining population in the state may be something to worry about, so we’ve decided to single out Columbus. This city has all the right numbers when comparing to the national average.

The US, 3-year house price growth forecast is at 14% — Ohio’s capital has 21%. Median home price: $283k USA, $229 Columbus. 2-year job growth of 3%? Columbus slightly edged even that with 3.1%. The rental yield is the best one on this list at 8.51%. The median rental price is $1,162. This means it will take something like 12 years to return your investment if you buy a rental property in Columbus, Ohio.

Need to know more about Columbus to see what kind of investment rental property you’d have there? Columbus is not your typical Midwest city. It was called by the New York Times the gay Mecca of the Midwest. Studies estimate that 6.7% of its population is made up of gay men, lesbians, and bisexuals. Columbus boasts a diverse population.

The Intelligent Communities Forum named it one of the seven most intelligent cities in the world. That’s in part due to its award-winning library system. How good is it? Columbus earned a National Medal for it.

Finally, here are some other cities that are great ideas when buying rental property:

Seattle, Washington

Atlanta, Georgia

Mobile, Alabama

Boise, Idaho

Tampa, Florida

St. Paul, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Arlington, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Richmond, Virginia

Now you’ve enjoyed a glimpse into the best cities in the USA to invest in real estate. Happy hunting.