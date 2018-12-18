To mentor a student is showing the relationship between a student and a faculty member who provides guidance and support in an individualized manner. The responsibilities of the faculty mentor are broad and diverse.

These requirements include, but not limited to serving as a role model, advising students as to coursework requirement, and providing formal instruction in a given discipline as well as helping students identify and achieve their individual short and long-term educational goals.

With the beginnings of e-mentoring, it has become easier for the faculty members to mentor their student better.

Online software provides the guided mentoring relationship. Mentoring software provides students with a clear map of program requirements from the beginning, making clear the coursework requirements, and expected timelines for completion of all related examinations and capstone requirements.

Mentoring And Tracking System By Inknowledge Inc. (A Brainvire Product)

Mentoring and Tracking Systems in Inknowledge Inc. (a Brainvire Product), provides a platform to allow faculty to have the discussion with their students/trainees about their goals and progress. Mentoring and Tracking apps helps faculty members to track the progress of their students i.e. mentees on the goals assigned to them for the current year.

Finding a software with an open enterprise system for higher education that organizes data, automates processes and transform academia management can be difficult.

The applications for mentoring include goal-reviewing processes for the previous year and goal-setting process for the current year. As a part of the process, the student can also completes a short survey to update his or her biodata along with listing the name of internal and external faculty members that are part of his dissertation committee and his or her expected graduation date.

The process is initiated by the faculty member by completing a review of the previous year’s goal for his existing students. Faculty can add new students and can mark existing students as graduated or dropped out. During the review, the faculty marks each goal as met or not, and can add optional comments. Once the review is complete, the faculty has an option to suggest goals for the upcoming year.

Features of a Mentoring and Tracking Systems: