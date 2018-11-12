Manage License Requirements With E-Learning Compliance Application

Gratefully, the awareness of state authorization of higher education institutions has increased. This means that the realization of the relationships between state authorization entities and professional licensing boards. State authorization is a formal determination by a higher education agency commonly a higher education board or commission.

States allowing institutions to conduct certain activities within its borders.

Institutions need to maintain licensure requirements as per the states and programs.

Distance education allows a student taking courses in one state to earn a degree from an institution located in another state. However, the state authorization entities have become very concerned that licensure-track programs meet professional licensure requirements in their state. Professional licensing boards require an institution to have state authorization before they review and determine if the programs meet their licensing requirements.

E-Learning Compliance by Inknowledge Inc.

E-Learning Compliance application in Mentis assists an institution in the management of their state authorization process.

Mentis is an open enterprise system for higher education that organizes data, automates processes and transform academia management. The application assists an institution in the broad areas like tracking authorization processes and current status of authorization of each State Authorization Agency.

Maintaining a database of online programs, faculty, students and other related data is to be found as needed. The collecting of information from university staff, students and faculty via user-friendly online forms. Management of all documentation and communication exchanged with state authorization agencies and generated within a predefined reports dashboard-style format is available. Multiple drill-down levels and generated todo’s and updates that can help university staff stay updated with this authorization process can be obtained or taught through e-learning.

Featuring of the E-Learning Compliance:

Start with a ready-to-use and comprehensive database of state entities and licensure boards.

This e-learning compliance information is now covering over 35 different professions. The E-Learning Compliance application is provided with physical presence tracker to record and track all activities. This includes business, employment, advertisement, instruction and recruitment activities by the program.

Managing your student enrollment data with direct integration with your student information systems.

A repository of all your program related information is provided to you so that the information can also be maintained by your program coordinators. E-Learning Compliance provides a one-stop solution to manage the licensure requirements with actual hours specification as per the states and programs.

You can gather analytical information and derive insights from a number of prebuilt analytical reports. Think of saving time with auto-reminders, to-dos and automatic website publishing. Documents and maintenance notes related to your research on licensure requirements, employee files, internal discussions and call logs can be included.

Other options available to manage your licensing requirements with e-learning compliance applications.

All notes can be edited and shared with your entire team and allow you to build a usable knowledge base.

Tracking of expenses for each authorization and licensure by category. Maintain remarks and use expense reports for budget reporting or planing.

Creation of a centralized repository of all your related documents. Drag and drop multiple files to upload or reuse previously uploaded files.

Pre-built reports or use rules to filter records for visualization or reporting. Export the data to work off-line or directly grab a snapshot for including in your business reports.

Customizable, public-facing explore portal updates your disclosure for you.

We maintain the agency contacts and their links for you so you don’t have to spend your time searching and finding that information on the internet.

You can analyze your student enrollment numbers with your licensure and authorization, this way you would be able to know the students that need to be contacted and proactively monitor your compliance.