Sailing into IoT and AR solutions with smart yachts and more

The Internet of Things (IoT) is now widely used in advanced business spheres, like vehicle manufacturing, machine maintenance, retail business, and more. According to the latest research data, the number of IoT connected devices, which made up ∼4.9 million things in 2015, reached ∼3.9 billion in 2016.

Concerning AR, Statista predicts at least three various scenarios of AR/VR growth, but they all forecast the economic impact amounting ∼$29.5 billion in 2020. Having reached the decision of developing your own IoT/AR software, you need to get heads up about the pitfalls of starting this new business solution development.

What are the key development challenges?

The obstacles that should be taken into account before engaging a developer should include:

Unclear business benefits

Insufficient funding

How complicated is the solution

Security concerns

Implementation difficulties

Potential lack of support

Nevertheless, the latest statistics on the number of the internet-connected devices and the AR technology in various spheres shows that a business owner is a targeted consumer for the outputs. This gives extra room for the IoT and AR initiatives.

With reference to the latest Cisco’s survey, only 26% of IoT projects considered as successful by their developers, whereas more than 50% reach the jumping-off place at the strategy crafting stage. One of the key AR challenges is to correlate virtual data with the real environment, which can turn even a leading vendor to a mediocre player. For this very reason, it’s critically important to have an idea of technology development nuances.

Two notable IoT/AR use cases

In the context of solving the task, below are the two living examples of successful solutions to take into account while initiating your own development project.

One idea was to develop a highly customizable system allowing to manage numerous connected devices in smart buildings/yachts.

The solution allowed for managing a chain of devices, including surveillance cameras — change the angles, zoom in/out, and so on — lighting, media systems, smart locks, and more via an Android-based mobile app. This led to essential energy and budget economy. The product is now being enhanced by integrating more smart devices into the system. A similar solution may be implemented in any smart home, hotel, or yacht to introduce automation and analysis to the existing infrastructure.

The second idea was to develop a mobile app compatible with numerous platforms, which would let clients maintain complex industrial equipment single-handedly.

Afterward, each of the required equipment part scenes is supplied with a step-by-step guide by means of animated, drag-and-drop 3D objects, such as a nut, a screwdriver, etc. The system also allows to include text information, as well as images and videos in the instructions. Finally, the app’s user gets the complete instructions by simply pointing the device’s camera at the equipment that needs repair. A similar solution may be applicable to any industrial enterprise, healthcare organization, or any other vertical which requires urgent fixes and updates.

The bottom line

Despite the fact that IoT/AR software development demands sufficient material inputs and a well-thought-out plan for further implementation, there is more behind it. Industrial sensors, manufacturing machines connected to the internet, in-store analysis devices, workspace controlling devices are already in requisition.

Often, each of the connected IoT devices uses its own protocol and needs to be competently and securely combined into a single net for analyzing and visualizing information. An IoT solution itself usually encompasses sensors, devices, gateways, databases, and end-user applications, and may be integrated with AR solutions for maximum efficiency. The quantity of IoT and AR applications is skyrocketing and the above examples are a living proof of the system’s effectiveness in different business spheres.