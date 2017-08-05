First U.S.-Canada border self-driving test to take place soon

The first autonomous border crossing is set to take place in the next few months. Auto manufacturer Continental and vehicle supplier Magna plan to send two self-driving vehicles from southeastern Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario, according to Engadget.

Parts of the route will be handled by human drivers, but the team hope most of it to be autonomous. The switch from U.S. to Canadian road signs, speed limits, and driving peculiarities will be a difficult transition for a self-driving vehicle, which normally drives in the same city for months.

See Also: Waymo’s driverless cars spend day with emergency vehicles

Continental said it will use a mixture of Lidar, radar, and cameras for the self-driving system, similar to what most automakers and tech firms use in regular tests. It did not mention which brand of car it would use for the test, although it is part of the BMW self-driving consortium.

The Michigan-Ontario border crossing is one frequented by freight trucks, which are the most likely to see automation in the near term, according to a report by market research firm Forrester.

Continental has made a few significant moves in the past six months, to make it a primary player in the development of self-driving vehicles. It started testing a shuttle route in Frankfurt and announced a major investment in autonomous software and parts.

Related Posts

flying-crownstones_Web

Crownstone takes home automation beyond Alexa

Sensor technology seems to be one of the biggest buzz technologies of late, and companies like DoBots are bringing it to home automation. DoBots is a spinoff of Almende, a research institute in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. DoBots specializes in artificial intelligence, for robots and home automation alike. I recently spoke to roboticist and COO, Anne… Read more »

roundtable-828546_1280

This smart office may make you want to work late

Imagine having a personal monitoring system at work that makes sure the temperature is always perfect for you, and turns lights on or off whenever you enter or leave a room. This is what the employees at Carlo Ratti Associati , an international design and innovation firm, get to experience every day. See Also:  HP Re-invents… Read more »

Autonomous self-driving car future transportation concept image

StreetDrone zooms in on universities

StreetDrone, a UK-based company believes autonomous vehicles should be easier for those in the education sector to acquire, complete with all the sensors and tech needed to provide a platform for research and study. In an effort to accomplish this mission, they have created the StreetDrone ONE, an electric vehicle designed using the Renault Twizy… Read more »

