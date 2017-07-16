Uber to merge Russian operations with Yandex

Posted on in Transport

Uber has announced it will scale back operations in Russia, creating a new transport company with local search giant Yandex.

Yandex.Taxi and Uber driver-side apps will be merged into one service, but both apps will remain available to customers in Russia. The new company will also take over operations in Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

See Also: Yandex unveils self-driving car concept for taxi service

Uber will own 36.6 percent of shares in the unnamed company and hold three of the seven board seats, Yandex will own 59.3 percent of shares, the other 4.1 percent going to employees.

“Our users will have seamless global roaming across the both taxi platforms,” said Yandex.Taxi CEO, Tigran Khudaverdyan. “For example, a user of Yandex.Taxi could order an UberX directly from their Yandex.Taxi app upon arriving in London or Bangkok. An Uber user arriving in Moscow from Paris will be able to order a Yandex.Taxi straight from their app.”

The new company will also be responsible for UberEats, the company’s food delivery service, which is available in Moscow.

First China, then Russia

It is Uber’s second retreat from the global stage, coming almost a year after the ride-sharing giant ended operations in China and partnered with Didi Chuxing. This time, the Uber app will continue to operate, but it seems unlikely that the company will continue to invest heavily in the region.

Uber has been hemorrhaging money, losing $2.8 billion last year. While investors have let the company, valued at $60 billion, off the hook for the past few years, it may be looking to tighten the ship now that CEO Travis Kalanick has resigned, following a barrage of negative stories about the culture and management of Uber.

That seems to include running away from countries where the government is hostile to outsider businesses and happy to prop-up their homegrown companies with cash, access, and regulations.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

army-autonomous-truck

Drones are so done: U.S. military looking at self-driving tanks?

Autonomous vehicles have already shown their worth in consumer and enterprise markets, and the military might be the next sector to see the advantages of a driverless system. The Army’s Tank Automotive Research, Development, and Engineering Center (TARDEC) and Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday plans to test army tanks and jeeps fitted with… Read more »

Presentation about renewable energy for a sustainable development with icons on virtual screen

Singapore’s GemPower speeds smart sustainability via IoT

GemPower Cloud is a Singapore-based joint venture that aims to accelerate smart city growth by speeding the enabling of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The firm announced the joint venture between People Power China, a cloud and mobile services provider for IoT, and Singapore-based Gem Weltronics that makes green technology solutions. The GemPower venture aims to… Read more »

google-autonomous-car

Why are moral decisions so important for self-driving cars?

Self-driving cars are in the news again, after several surveys were released showing how people would want their computer-controlled car to react in a situation where it has to decide whether to save the driver or pedestrians. Most survey results suggested the driver would want to limit the amount of casualties, though we have seen sometimes… Read more »

self driving

Will lasers allow driverless cars to run dark?

Self-driving cars use a number of different technologies to “see” the world around them. One of them is LIDAR, and some believe it could be the solution to the ever-present problem of light pollution that is plaguing cities. Unfortunately, the idea of driving with your headlights off and using laser-guidance as your primary and potentially… Read more »

Toyota Prius (hybrid technology car) 2012 interior - leather seats and premium sound system.

Toyota works on connected cars deep in heart of Texas

Toyota has announced plans to open a new division called Toyota Connected in the United States, focused on building new car technology and humanizing technology added into cars. The new division will be located in Plano, Texas, and will employ around 100 people. Toyota has purchased a 20,000 square foot factory to test the new… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

Uber to merge Russian operations with Yandex

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite