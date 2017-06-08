How Oklahoma plans to get just a little brighter

Silver Spring Networks has selected Oklahoma Gas & Electric to launch its IPv6 IoT platform and Streetlight Vision control software to connect and manage up to 250,000 LED street lights throughout its Oklahoma service area.

“Connecting the street lights across our service territory is another example of our focus on innovative solutions and a natural extension of our ambitious smart grid program. OG&E is committed to delivering efficient, reliable lighting and electricity service to the citizens of Oklahoma,” explains Ken Grant, VP of Sales and Marketing for Oklahoma Gas & Electric.

The company expects the smart lighting system to greatly enhance the quality of service and reliability for users, speed up the street light restoration time when outages occur, improve system efficiency, and reduce energy use.

“Silver Spring’s connected street lights platform will help OG&E improve service, lower costs, and enhance public safety,” says Grant.

Silver Spring Networks is currently the market leader in North America for smart street light systems, and has announced several other intelligent street light projects with major utility companies, including Baltimore Gas & Electric, Pepco Holdings, Inc. and ComEd. The company is also working with Florida Power & Light on one of the biggest connected street lighting projects in the world, totaling nearly 500,000 networked street lights across Miami and South Florida.

Around the globe, one can find important connected infrastructure devices that Silver Spring is responsible for, including Glasgow, London, Paris, Sao Paulo, Washington D.C. and Singapore, along with several other major cities.

Platform prepares cities for future smart applications

The open, standards-based solution of the IPv6 IoT platform allows utilities and cities to create a platform for future applications and services such as smart parking, natural gas metering, traffic management and much more.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has granted regulatory approval for a new LED lighting tariff to Oklahoma Gas & Electric, which will allow for the transformation of OG&E’s lighting infrastructure from incandescent to smart LED technology.

“Oklahoma Gas & Electric has consistently demonstrated its industry leadership with its advanced smart grid initiatives. We’re honored to take the next step with them as we extend our critical infrastructure networking platform to include street lights across Oklahoma,” states Brandon Davito, Vice President of Smart Cities and Lighting, Silver Spring Networks.