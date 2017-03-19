Tag Heuer announces second generation “connected” smartwatch

Luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer has announced its second generation ‘Connected’ smartwatch, a $1,600 device built in partnership with Intel’s New Technology Group.

The Connected Modular 45 lives up to its name, with a wide range of colors, modules, buckles, and bracelets to choose from before buying. Tag will also replace the Module 45 with a mechanical option once the tech becomes obsolete, leaving you with a premium watch years after the purchase.

An Intel Atom Z34XX processor powers the smartwatch’s internals, which include GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, and NFC. The last module was unexpected, considering the Modular 45 is an all-metal design. This means you should be able to pay for things on Android Pay using the smartwatch.

The 1.39-inch AMOLED display is a touch smaller than other Android Wear options. Tag Heuer has also added much more battery life than the typical smartwatch, at 30 hours. The watch is also waterproof up to 100 feet.

Tag has not said if it is gunning for typical watch buyers or Android Wear customers, we would assume the former given the price tag. If the design and features aren’t enough to win you over, Intel is also building a personal assistant that will be available on the device in the near future.

Details on the assistant are light, but it will be able to set reminders and ask follow-up questions to queries. Intel has said it will not have a name, like Alexa or Siri.