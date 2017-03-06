Toyota research division unveils first autonomous test vehicle

Posted on in Transport

Toyota Research Institute (TRI) unveiled its first autonomous test vehicle this week at the Prius challenge event in Sonoma, California.

The Japanese automaker will modify the Lexus LS 600hL, outfitting it with LIDAR, radar, cameras, and other sensors to recognize all objects and movement on the road.

See Also: Boston seaport becoming a testbed for autonomous vehicles

The underlying software has been in development for more than a decade, but this is Toyota’s first push into the limelight with its self-driving platform. In a press release, the company said it held more patents on self-driving than any other firm.

Guardian…or chauffeur?

Toyota is working on two “core research paths,” called Guardian and Chauffeur.

Guardian is an advanced driver-assist program that alerts the driver to any issues on the road and is able to take control of the car to assist in crash avoidance. Chauffeur is the more ambitious of the two, a fully autonomous system at Level 5 autonomy, the highest level for autonomous cars.

Guardian could be deployed shortly and some features are already available in newer cars, like assisted braking and crash avoidance. Chauffeur does not have a launch date, although Toyota, like most in the industry, is aiming for 2020. It has not said if it will launch a ridesharing service for self-driving vehicles, as Ford and GM appear to be gearing up to do.

Toyota has made a huge investment in artificial intelligence over the past year, with $1 billion set aside for autonomous technologies and robotics. The autonomous test vehicle is part of this investment, aimed at making its self-driving platform even more sophisticated.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

uber-autonomous-car-in-pittsburgh

Uber to kick off first autonomous car test in Pittsburgh

Uber announced on Thursday that its autonomous car, a modified hybrid Ford Fusion, will be hitting the streets of Pittsburgh. The car will be collecting mapping data, alongside testing the company’s self-driving system. It is the first public testing of Uber’s autonomous car. The Advanced Technologies Center (ATC), a division located in Pittsburgh, is in… Read more »

royce1

Rolls-Royce unveils an autonomous car for the 1%

There is a point where luxury vehicles go from practical to extreme. To some, a reasonably-priced Lexus or BMW provides the perfect balance between luxury and price. To others, a limousine driven by a chauffeur is the very definition of a luxury ride. To the extremely wealthy however, brands of choice include Rolls-Royce and Bugatti are where… Read more »

California American interstate highway road shield isolated on a white background.

California self-driving dreamin’ hits industry’s sour reality

California’s recently proposed rules for autonomous vehicle testing are getting a thumbs down from developers of robotic cars. Yahoo! announced the state released its proposal for regulations that govern the testing of autonomous vehicles. But industry leaders, including representatives from Google’s Self-Driving Car Project, are raising fears that these regulations will significantly bog down development of… Read more »

chevrolet-bolt-2017

GM to spend $1 billion on self-driving tech center in Detroit

It’s not all happening in Silicon Valley. General Motors has created a new team dedicated to autonomous cars at its Warren Tech Center, based in Detroit. There are already several hundred employees working on the development of its self-driving system, alongside test drivers already active in San Francisco. “We’ve got several hundred people in this… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

Most drivers still unsure about the benefits of self-driving

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite