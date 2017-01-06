Roost wants to keep you from laying pipe all night long

Smart home supplier Roost has confirmed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 that its Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is now available for pre-order.

The appliance aims to improve home safety by sending “up-to-the-minute” alerts to a homeowner’s smartphone on any water damages. Roost says the detector could save the consumers and the insurance companies $10 billion in water losses and claims every year.

The detector can recognize different types of water damage, depending on where the homeowner places the device. It can alert homeowners to broken pipes, basement leaks, frozen pipes, mold and mildew damage, and problems with heating and cooling systems.

Only five minutes to set up

According to Roost, the water and freeze detector can be set up in five minutes and does not require a professional installation, unlike some other detectors on the market. It also lasts for three years on four AAA batteries, while connected to the home Wi-Fi network.

“With the new Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, we are expanding our smart home product offering to help mitigate the risk of water leaks and freeze damage in homes and apartments,” said Roel Peeters, Roost CEO and co-founder.

“Especially timely for the cold winter months, the Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector provides a best-of-breed solution, at an affordable price point, that delivers critical smartphone alerts, to help owners take faster action and mitigate the nightmare of costly home repair work,” he added.

Roost won an Innovation Award Honoree in the Smart Home category at CES 2017 for the Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, and the device has been on display at the event.

It will start shipping the water damage detector to consumers in February.