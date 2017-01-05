Ford rolls out gas- and driver-less fleet of tomorrow

Posted on in Transport

The Ford Motor Company expanded its investment into the electric and autonomous vehicle market at CES 2017 on Tuesday, with a series of new innovation initiatives.

The initiatives are part of a $4.5 billion investment to make the company ready for the next decade. Ford CEO Mark Fields has been focused on expanding research and development and ensuring the company can compete against new rivals.

See Also: Get ready for a thermonuclear autonomous ride-hailing war

At CES 2017, Ford revealed seven of its 13 planned electric vehicles, including an SUV with a range of at least 300 miles, a hybrid version of the Mustang and F-150 pickup, and a hybrid Transit Custom van for the European market.

It also showcased the new Fusion Hybrid autonomous test vehicle, which has improved Lidar sensors and more computing power. Ford will use the car as its test vehicle for the next few years, before launching a commercial version in 2021.

“As more and more consumers around the world become interested in electrified vehicles, Ford is committed to being a leader in providing consumers with a broad range of electrified vehicles, services and solutions that make people’s lives better,” said Fields.

“Our investments and expanding lineup reflect our view that global offerings of electrified vehicles will exceed gasoline-powered vehicles within the next 15 years.”

New wireless charging platforms, too

Ford also introduced a wireless charging platform for cars, called FordPass. It is able to charge electric cars without the need for cables or wires. We covered a similar system from WiTricity a few months ago—we suspect the automaker may be working with the firm.

While we wait for the electric and autonomous cars to hit the road, Ford has partnered with Amazon and AT&T to deploy Alexa voice commands in the car. Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment system will support Alexa, allowing drivers to access all of the features available on the Echo.

While it’s not acknowledged across all automakers, the driverless future will no doubt be a tougher one for the fossil fuel industry, as many experts believe any future driverless vehicle will almost certainly be electric.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Presentation about renewable energy for a sustainable development with icons on virtual screen

Singapore’s GemPower speeds smart sustainability via IoT

GemPower Cloud is a Singapore-based joint venture that aims to accelerate smart city growth by speeding the enabling of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The firm announced the joint venture between People Power China, a cloud and mobile services provider for IoT, and Singapore-based Gem Weltronics that makes green technology solutions. The GemPower venture aims to… Read more »

intel2

With IoT data, sometimes less is more

Connected devices may be the biggest security challenge we face over the next several years. Companies are keen to analyze user IoT data to better understand consumer behavior and are sometimes gathering more data than they need for their service. But what are the potential consequences to your customers, and your company, if this personal… Read more »

Young man in a hoodie sitting on the floor with his computer and drawing on the wall

Is the GPL the right way to force IoT standardization?

The Internet of Things has tremendous potential, but remains a mishmash of conflicting “standards” that don’t talk to each other. As various vendors erect data silos in the sky, what is actually needed is increased developer communication between disparate IoT projects. I’ve argued before that this is one reason IoT needs to be open sourced, providing… Read more »

Tambov, Russian Federation - January 22, 2015: Wooden easel paper with word Google on it. White background. Word Google out of focus. Studio shot.

What enterprise wants from Google’s cloud

Google has a dream. It’s an ambitious dream but, with hard work and dedication, Google’s cloud chief Diane Green figures Google can realize its dreams. The dream? To be hopelessly, blindingly dull. Enterprise dull. Green is telling people that Google is “very serious about the enterprise,” but she has yet to demonstrate that Google really… Read more »

logistics-transport-iot

What are the five main markets for IoT?

The Internet of Things (IoT) is accelerating at an impressive speed, forecasters predict 25 billion devices will be online by 2020, creating over $300 billion in opportunities for companies involved. Even with this considerable growth coming in the next five years, most enterprise folks still don’t understand or aren’t invested in the IoT revolution. Management… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Smart Cities

AT&T pilots smart city projects around Chicago

http://www.criticalvc.com/ Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite