Is consumer AR dead? Nope, says ODG, showcasing new glasses at CES

Osterhout Design Group (ODG) have announced new augmented reality (AR) glasses at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas, keen to show the world that AR in the consumer market is not dead.

The augmentation of objects works similar to the tech used in Microsoft’s Hololens, which can place them on real-world objects rather than a simple overlay onto a solid surface. To get technical for a sec: The R-8 and R-9 glasses are both powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 processor and run ODG’s own Android 7.0 Nougat fork, Reticle OS.

The R-9 is the most expensive of the two, costing around $1,800. For that, customers will receive a 50-degree field of view, 1080p resolution, and a 13MP camera that can record 4K video. The glasses have an extension port to attach specialized modules, like an infrared camera, a feature specifically for the industry.

Could mean cheaper AR for consumers

For more general consumers, the R-8 slashes $800 off the price but comes with a lower 720p resolution and a modest 40-degree field of view. It has no expansion port, but is lighter, at 4.5 ounces to the R-9’s 6.5 ounces.

“As consumers look for more and more out of their mobile devices, we are seeing a shift taking place towards a new era of mobile computing,” said Ralph Osterhout, ODG founder and CEO. “This is so much bigger than just a device; it’s about a whole new computing medium that will transform how we interact and discover information and engage with people and objects in the world around us.”

ODG expects to ship the R-8 and R-9 glasses in the second half of 2017.

It recently completed a funding round and partnered with China Mobile’s Migu Video to fund the project. The expenses have been covered; now ODG is looking at building its content portfolio through a partnership with 21st Century Fox’s Innovation Lab, to ensure that consumers have something to do with the glasses.