IoT-connected devices link nearly two-thirds of Americans

A new study shows Americans really dig Internet of Things (IoT) technology, with nearly two-thirds owning at least one IoT devices, according to a recent research report commissioned by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

The study found that 62% of U.S. consumers own at least one IoT gizmo.

The research was conducted by MARU/VCR&C which surveyed more than1,200 U.S. adults in the study.

The report found that the most commonly owned connected devices were smart TVs and streaming devices (47% of respondents), then health tracking devices (24%) and web-connected home control gadgets (17%).

Of those owning IoT devices, researchers determined the majority were most likely to be parents between 18-34 years old. These owners tended to have household incomes above the national average of $50,000 and have college educations.

Particularly heartening to IAB’s advertising constituents is the finding that 65% of those Americans polled said they would be willing to receive advertisements on IoT screens.

“Vigorous growth in familiarity and IoT usage is fueling interest among consumers—and brands need to pay attention,” said IAB Chief Operating Officer Patrick Dolan.

"Vigorous growth in familiarity and IoT usage is fueling interest among consumers—and brands need to pay attention," said IAB Chief Operating Officer Patrick Dolan.

"To access the coveted IoT audience that is already open to receiving ads on their devices, advertisers need to consider 'added incentives' for their messages," said Dolan. "As adoption continues and marketers learn to weave the Internet of Things into their strategies, tomorrow's prospects for IoT as a marketing platform will be very bright.

What are the most popular IoT purchases?

The study found that the most popular IoT purchases U.S. consumers were considering include: connected/smart TVs and streaming devices (39% of those polled); connected cars (37%); health trackers (32%); and wired home control systems (31%).

Despite the popularity of certain IoT devices, a significant gloomy patch in the sector remains parts of the consumer wearables market, notably smartwatches.

A recent study by International Data Corp. found that worldwide volumes of shipped smartwatches fell nearly 52% in the third quarter of 2016 compared to the same period last year.

Smartwatch makers have faced diminishing returns, leading to consolidation in the space as exemplified by Pebble’s recent acquisition by Fitbit.