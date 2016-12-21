Is BlackBerry going all-in on driverless car tech?

Posted on in Transport

In an effort to secure a future for the company, BlackBerry announced on Monday that it will open an autonomous driving research center in Canada.

The QNX team, responsible for infotainment and telematics systems, will run the autonomous center from its Ottawa facility. In the announcement, it said it will embed software into sensors, cameras, and other self-driving car components.

See Also: Apple self-driving effort shifts from hardware to software

“What QNX is doing is providing the infrastructure that allows [customers] to build higher-level algorithms and to also acquire data from the sensors in a reliable manner,” said Sebastian Fischmeister, an associate professor and employee at QNX, to Reuters.

BlackBerry does not want to work on artificial intelligence and other highly complex problems in the self-driving industry, at least not yet. Instead, it will work as a “sidekick”, according to Reuters, to automakers and tech firms.

QNX already popular in connected cars

QNX is already a popular operating system in the automotive world, so bringing its services to the self-driving market is not a massive change in operations. BlackBerry recently partnered with Ford to become its primary software supplier for future cars.

That said, it does show that BlackBerry is willing to invest its capital into software and services, rather than hardware, where it has been lowering operational budgets and cutting staff.

BlackBerry does suffer from a lack of capital and lacks a cash cow, like Intel’s processors or Google’s search engine, so it may not be able to spend billions on research and development. It may also be forced to sell its self-driving software and services at a cost, or at least with a license fee, instead of bundling them for free with hardware.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

developers-soli-dev-kit

Project Soli 2.0 is a tiny radar for wearables

Smartwatches have really hit their stride in the past couple years with popular products from brands like Samsung, Apple, FitBit, Motorola, and more each promising their own set of features to make them worth putting on your wrist. Unfortunately, one of the biggest problems with smartwatches is that their size limits the wearer’s ability to… Read more »

Toyota Prius (hybrid technology car) 2012 interior - leather seats and premium sound system.

Toyota works on connected cars deep in heart of Texas

Toyota has announced plans to open a new division called Toyota Connected in the United States, focused on building new car technology and humanizing technology added into cars. The new division will be located in Plano, Texas, and will employ around 100 people. Toyota has purchased a 20,000 square foot factory to test the new… Read more »

Hitachi

AI adoption coming quickly to the enterprise sector

Narrative Science has released a new report based on a survey of 235 business executives focused on adoption of artificial intelligence in the enterprise. This report, titled Outlook on Artificial Intelligence in the Enterprise 2016 sheds light on a number of important details regarding the growing adoption of artificial intelligence as part of an organization’s overall… Read more »

6256240-3x2-700x467

Are Robots Replacing Humans In Customer Care?

You may have heard the news lately from Guangzhou, China about the firing of robots as waitstaff. Out of three restaurants that used robots to serve customers, two have closed and the third fired its robot workers. The reasons? The robots couldn’t effectively handle soup dishes, often malfunctioned, and had to follow a fixed route that… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

In a crowded field, who is ahead in the autonomous car race?

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite